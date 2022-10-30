After two years of reduced crowds due to COVID restrictions, Derby Day was back at its very best on Saturday at Dubbo Turf Club.
A crowd of almost 4000 was trackside for the meeting - regularly dubbed 'Dubbo's biggest party' - which showcased some of the best trainers and jockeys in the region.
Recent rain has ruined plenty of race meetings all over the state in recent months but Dubbo Turf Club general manager Sam Fitzgerald was delighted by Saturday's meeting.
"We had a terrific day, a very good crowd just under 4,000 showing up from our community who've all come to enjoy a great day," he said.
"Dubbo and Central West had a very strong representation across the ten race card, with Clint Lundholm training a winning treble and Connie Greig taking out the Picnic Championship race with Hemsted."
As Mr Fitzgerland indicated, Clint Lundholm was one of the stars of the show on Saturday and the Dubbo trainer also sang the praises of the meeting.
As someone who has been a big part of Derby Day over a number of years, Lundholm saw the impact COVID restrictions had on the atmosphere in recent years but he said Saturday's meeting was a great one to be a part of.
"It was great. The club out there ought to give themselves a pat on the back," he said.
"With the weather and everything we've had, they've done a great job getting everything in tip-top shape for the day.
"They catered for everything really well, I thought, and the crowd looked well-managed and we always target Derby Day as a one you want your horses primed for.
"With everyone about it's a great day to turn up so it was really good."
Mr Fitzgerald is hopeful it's the same result on Tuesday, when racing returns for the annual Melbourne Cup Day meeting.
"There are tickets still available, we have had a great response from local punters and businesses wanting to attend."
Saturday's Derby Day meeting also managed to get a shoutout on Channel 7's Golden Eagle coverage from Rosehill.
In the Golden Eagle feature, each horse was designated a charity which would earn some of the prizemoney should that horse win.
Jockey Adrian Layt was riding at Dubbo but was cheering on Overpass in the Golden Eagle as its charity was Save Our Sons Duchenne Foundation, and Layt's son Liam has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Layt's wife, Carolina was interviewed by Channel 7's Sam Armytage on and both gave "a shout-out to Adrian at Dubbo".
"He's all the way out to Dubbo...hopefully he's got some winners over there," Carolina said.
