From the editor's desk: Too many call outs for SES

In the past seven days the SES have received 62 flood-related call outs in the western region.
That's between eight and nine call outs per day.
Three people have also died. One in Gulgong, another near Bathurst and a five-year-old boy in Tullamore.
That's too many.
With more rain (yep, more rain!) predicted for the Dubbo region over the next few days both the State Emergency Service and the NSW Police are warning people not to drive through flood waters.
DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATERS!
I don't usually use all-caps, but I think it's an important enough message to use them this time. Because clearly the message isn't getting through to a few people.
It's not just yourself that you are putting at risk - it's also the emergency services personnel who have to come and rescue you.
"Do not make the decision to drive through the floodwater your last one.
"People are ignoring road closed signs and driving through and paying the ultimate price for it," SES western zone spokesman David Rankine told us last week.
Ahead of further rain, the SES has issued a warning that "a flooded road is not a normal road."
"We understand the people may think that because they drive the road every day for work or study, but the reality is flood water can substantially damage a road...if people find a flooded road, stop, turn around and find another way," NSW SES spokesman Greg Nash said.
His sentiments were echoed by police, who said they are at a loss as to why drivers continue to ignore the warnings.
So please,
If you see a flooded road, turn around and find another way. Don't attempt to drive through it.
I hope you all enjoy a bit of sun over the weekend, ahead of next week's rain.
Have a good Sunday,
Lynn.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
