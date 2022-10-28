Duncan McGinness vets 'business as usual' despite dramatic awning collapse

Staff at Duncan McGinness Veterinary Surgeon are "crossing their fingers for a quick repair" after the awning out the front of their Bourke Street clinic partially collapsed on Thursday afternoon.
At about 3:30pm on Thursday, three of the four steel rods holding the awning to the building's facade gave way, causing the structure to almost-completely collapse onto the footpath below.
Fortunately, no human or animal was hurt in the "very unexpected" collapse and, despite the damage, the clinic is operating business as usual with clients being advised to use an alternative entrance.
"We are operating as normal other than the obvious in not using the main front door," Dr McGinness posted to Facebook on Thursday.
"We have another door out the front which is safe to use or we also have a back car park which has access to reception."
Contractors are currently examining the extent of the damage and how it can be best repaired. Initial inspections indicate the collapsing of the awning did not cause structural damage to the building as a whole.
Responding to comments from the public that the collapse would be a good excuse for an upgrade - Dr McGinness agreed, joking the awning must have heard their plans to renovate.
"It must have been listening to us because there may be something in the woodwork already. Watch this space," he said.
The damage is a serious blow to the long-standing local business which was still celebrating its win of the 'Excellence in Customer Service' award at the Dubbo Business Chamber's Rhino Awards last Friday.
As well as their win, the clinic was nominated for two other titles - the Excellence in Small Business and the Service with a Smile people's choice award for staff member Judy Chapman.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
