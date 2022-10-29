There's been plenty of discussion about how Group 10 clubs feel about the structure of rugby league competition in 2023 but one club has made it clear what they want.
A meeting to review the 2023 season and discuss the structure of play next year was held at Wellington on Sunday with representatives from Group 10 and 11 clubs and boards along with NSWRL employees including chief executive officer Dave Trodden.
There, Group 11 clubs made it clear there they are sticking to the promise they made in June that they'll walk away from the Peter McDonald Premiership if the four-grade competition isn't delivered.
Those clubs have supporter in Orange CYMS president Cam Jones.
"We want all four grades to be part of a western comp, we need to be moving forward," he said.
"The way we're trying to stay as Group 10 and Group 11 ... is probably not going to help us move forward for the way we want to improve the concept of rugby league in this area.
"As a club, the only way we think we can do that is finally bite the bullet and join together."
One of the big pushes for a four-grade competition has come from league tag players after a heavily interrupted draw saw some teams go three weeks without a game.
Jones admitted there might be a few problems going ahead but wants his club to be going to away games or hosting matches as one.
"There might be a couple hesitations here and there, obviously a big thing might be travel and it depends what day you play because of netball and other sports but the vast majority of the club want to stay together," he said.
"We found that not only our club but other clubs are a bit split this year."
In terms of reserve grade joining forces, it's believed more investment will be needed from NSWRL to support the travel required.
The NSWRL confirmed a $250,000 investment in the competition prior to the 2022 season, and took the responsibility of filming and uploading matches away from clubs, assisted in matchday operations, paid the costs of Level 2 Sports Trainer accreditation for up to 20 participants, and paid for the premiership silverware.
Bus trips for teams travelling in excess of 300km in a round trip were also paid for.
The question of finances was put to Trodden on Sunday and while he was full of praise for the competition he was unable to give an exact dollar amount in regards to 2023.
For Jones, these matters will need to be clarified in order to have a draw that works.
"Similar to before, travel will be the big thing. Everyone keeps saying 'good luck getting a reggies team' in terms of getting clubs like Lithgow to Nyngan - but if we can work it out to be smart, ideally you have one competition where you verse each other once with a couple of extra rounds, if you have to go to Lithgow or Nyngan you have to do it every second year," he said.
"If reggies think about travel, we always love social side to it, the bus trip or overnight stay might be something to look forward to - I think they're over-thinking that side of things."
In the 2022 season, CYMS were one of the first sides to experience the extra travel having played Nyngan in Nyngan in round one.
Jones believes that sort of trip is more than achievable if it's not a regular occurrence.
"We only had first grade and 18s, we had a bus and it was a 12-hour round trip but at the end of the day if we have to do it once every two years, it's not end of the world to travel," he said.
"I know it's easy for us to say being central but anyone playing in a team sport wants to have that social side - if you've got to do that (travel), make the best out of the scenario."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
