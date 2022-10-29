Daily Liberal
Orange CYMS president Cam Jones wants a four-grade western division competition

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
October 29 2022 - 7:00pm
Orange CYMS president Cam Jones wants a four-grade competition next year. Picture by Jude Keogh

There's been plenty of discussion about how Group 10 clubs feel about the structure of rugby league competition in 2023 but one club has made it clear what they want.

Lachlan Harper

