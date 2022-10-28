An event "unheard of" for this part of the world will begin at Club Dubbo in just a matter of days.
The BCiB City of Dubbo International Fours lawn bowls competition is the richest of its kind in Australia and after a long wait due to COVID-enforced delays, the star-studded event is almost here.
The $100,000 tournament will kick-off on Wednesday when teams from the western area, all over Australia and the globe arrive at the club before three days of elite competition.
"It's really exciting. We're starting to realise it's finally happening," Club Dubbo's bowls coordinator Anthony Brown said.
"It's good for Dubbo and the club and the sport of lawn bowls. For a regional club to have international bowlers, it's just unheard of. It's probably the best we've seen on our greens for a long time."
READ ALSO:
The final fields for the event are now almost finalised and some of the biggest names in the sport will be among the 40 teams taking part.
Bowlers from around the world had already signalled their intention to come to Dubbo when the event was first announced back in February of last year.
Since then more have rolled in and some of the biggest names signed up just last week, much to the surprise of Brown.
"A Northern Ireland team signed up last week," he said.
"They're out here on holiday and they just rang up and asked to put a team in. At first I thought it was a hoax but then the details came in and they paid the entry fee.
"There's two Commonwealth Games gold medals from Birmingham in this four. They'll be one of the favourites."
Team skipper Adam McKeown and Sam Barkley were part of the Northern Irish team which reigned supreme and won gold just last year and they will be part of the team which lines up at Dubbo.
With players of that calibre involved, it's no wonder Brown has been stopped by so many people within the bowls community and asked about the event.
"It's everywhere," he said.
"I recently went to the Australian Open and national titles and it was all the talk there. And at the Bowls Australia award it was a talking point too."
Players from New Zealand, Fiji and Norfolk Island will also be part of the tournament alongside Australian bowlers from as far as Western Australia and a number from Dubbo, Nyngan, Warren, Gilgandra and Lightning Ridge in the western area.
Bowls Australia will field a number of teams, with one of those led by the chief executive officer of Bowls Australia, Neil Dalrymple and featuring current national coach Gary Willis while two of the teams will be Emerging Australia sides featuring some of the best up-and-coming athletes from this country.
Former Australian world champion and one of the country's most decorated bowlers, Karen Murphy, will lead a side featuring Club Dubbo board members Tony Speirs, Tim Farrell and James Berriman.
Steve Glasson, one of the biggest names in Australian bowls, will also be at Dubbo and while he won't be competing he will still be a part of the action as he will be the MC at the welcome night and calcutta on Wednesday.
The event that night is one of many parts of the tournament Brown hopes people from around Dubbo will be a part of.
"It's all about getting people who haven't watched bowls before to have a look and see the best of the best," he said.
Brown added the recent rain had caused some worries in regards to the state of the greens but he said Head Greenkeeper Darren Connolly had them in top condition ahead of next week's event.
Matches will start on Thursday morning and run through to the final on Saturday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.