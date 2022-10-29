Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Airline FlyPelican now serving Forbes-based Aussie Biscuits to passengers

By Newsroom
October 29 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FlyPelican pilots Dylan and Nathan with their Aussie Biscuits. Picture supplied

You might see a familiar name on a trip with FlyPelican, with Aruma's Aussie Biscuits now making flying just that little bit sweeter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.