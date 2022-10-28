Daily Liberal
November snow predicted for central west, with coverage forecast to be the region's best in Spring in nearly 20 years

Nick McGrath
Nick McGrath
October 28 2022
For long-suffering cold-climate dwellers in the central west, November serves as a reminder that summer is a real season and it's almost here.

