For long-suffering cold-climate dwellers in the central west, November serves as a reminder that summer is a real season and it's almost here.
But winter never really goes away, especially if you live in the central west.
With the region in the grips of a relentless La Nina system that's poured more rain on us in 2022 than any of the years in the past decade, snow is forecast for the central west on Melbourne Cup day next week.
Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke says snow could fall as low as 800 metres on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, signalling the sort of cold start to November that the region hasn't seen in about "10 to 20 years".
The higher parts of the Orange region could see as much as five centimetres of snow, Mr Dutschke said.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a top temperature of nine degrees Celsius for Wednesday in Orange.
Dubbo will be at least be in the double digits, with 16 degrees forecast for the top on Wednesday, and 17 on Thursday. The minimum will be seven degrees on Wednesday and six on Thursday.
Mr Dutschke says in Orange the snow will likely be a few flurries and might not stay long on the ground, which isn't surprising given how wet it is.
Mr Dutschke said the cold front set to cover the region on Tuesday is extremely winter-like, and is something Orange hasn't seen at this point in the year in around two decades.
"It's definitely unusual for this late in the year," he said.
Places in southern NSW could see snow as low as 600m.
The cold snap will follow a reasonably sunny weekend across Dubbo, with temperatures of 22 degrees and 24 degrees expected on Saturday and Sunday, though further rain is predicted for Dubbo on Monday and Tuesday before the drop in temperature.
