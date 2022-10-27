Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and byond

October 27 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Behind the lines: The year in political cartoons 2021: Prophecy and Chance will tour to Dubbo

DUBBO

  • Due to ongoing flood emergencies, please check with organisers and venues for updates.

Edward the Emu

Monkey BAA Theatre Company

This is a unique imagining of two beloved picture books, Edward the Emu and Edwina the Emu, combining the plights of both emus in one heartfelt, clever and funny new tale. Written for the stage by Monkey Baa's Artistic Director Eva Di Cesare, we follow the emus as they hilariously navigate their own feathered existential crises, seeking to find their place in the world. Monday October 31, 12.30pm and 6pm (Auslan performance). Tickets Adult $26 Concession $24 Youth $21 at www.drtcc.com.au/season-program/edward-the-emu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.