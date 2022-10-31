Daily Liberal
Court

Lenny John Presnell given community corrections order for threatening to kill his mother

By Court Reporter
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 5:00pm
A Coonamble man who threatened to kill his mother and her dogs after his own dog died has been given a 12 months community corrections order.

Local News

