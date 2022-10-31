A Coonamble man who threatened to kill his mother and her dogs after his own dog died has been given a 12 months community corrections order.
Lenny John Presnell, 34, was told he "needs to stay out of trouble" for the next 12 months after his anger filled outburst on Sunday, October 23.
Presnell fronted Dubbo Local Court where he pleaded guilty to a single charge of stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
The incident occurred when Presnell got angry after his mother asked for his dog to sleep outside in a kennel overnight.
The following day his mother checked on the dogs and saw that Presnell's had died of an unknown cause.
Worried for her safety she left to live with another son.
On Sunday, October 23 at 8pm Presnell sent his mother a voice message stating "you mongrel s--t, I'll kill your f--king dog, you mongrel f--king weak nasty c--t". She received another voice message at 8.01pm from Presnell which said "I'll go home tonight you c--t of a f--king thing but I'll tell you something, your dogs are f--king dead c--t."
The barrage of voice messages from Presnell continued when he sent another at 8.02pm saying, "Gonna kill your dogs you mongrel f--king mutt. Make me starve all night you mongrel f--king dogs. You couldn't have even put a loaf of bread out at all you c--t".
The next voice message came through at 8.06pm where Presnell was heard saying, "I hope you die you f--king mongrel f--king mutt. Die you c--t, die!".
Presnell sent another two voice messages at 8.06pm and 8.11pm but didn't say anything.
His mother attended Dubbo police station to report the threatening messages on Monday, October 24 and police obtained video recording of the voice mails, however she didn't wish to give a statement.
The court heard that his mother allegedly holds fear for her safety when in Presenell's presence and believes his behaviour may escalate in the future.
His mother often locks her house to prevent Presnell, a regular drug user, from entering as he has allegedly stolen her personal belongings to sell and purchase drugs.
Magistrate Theresa Hamilton said she wouldn't make drug rehabilitation a condition of the community corrections order despite the "disturbing threats" he made.
"If you know you need to go to a drug rehab you should seek it out yourself," she said.
