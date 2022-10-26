It's been a difficult few weeks for the racing industry after heavy rainfall has cancelled meetings all over the state but the wait looks to be over as Coonamble Jockey Club hosts races on Friday.
Gilgandra trainer Bryan W Dixon is one of several trainers from around the Central West who has been affected by the rain, with clubs like Mudgee having parts of their track destroyed.
Dixon has had barely any runners in the last fortnight and is praying for clear skies over the next few days.
"I'm hoping for no rain and they race, we've just lost so many meetings through the wet weather," he said.
"It's very hard and difficult at the moment, you've got horses there that haven't run for the last few weeks because of the weather and meetings getting called off."
Coonamble's meeting on Friday with being the club's first in some time now after their Cup day was moved to Dubbo due to the track condition.
While horses have been unable to race, Dixon said preparing them with trackwork has also been tough in the recent wet weather.
"It does (make it tough), you've got them set," he said.
"You think 'I'll give that horse a gallop on Tuesday' then it rains Monday night and the track is too wet, which only pushes you further behind."
Dixon's horses may be preparing the best they can but the trainer is also eager to see how tracks have held up around the state.
"The other thing is that you don't know what the tracks are going to be like," he said.
"Every track is different, maybe you'll run on a Heavy track and those horse will handle it then you got another it could be a Soft 7 and they won't handle it.
"Some have different soil underneath, some are sand and some get really sticky.
"A lot of the horses don't handle it, I'm just hoping we can race."
The Gilgandra trainer has nominated 10 horses to run at Coonamble on Friday but admitted not all of them will get a start.
"I'll only start eight, I've got a few at Quirindi on Saturday and one at Muswellbrook on Sunday," he said.
"You just have to hope they race so they can get fitter for next time."
Dixon's Fox Spirit will be a chance in the Geronimo Farm Equipment Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m), with several other strong runners in the final field.
Ridden by Julia Presits, Fox Spirit has drawn barrier six for the run and will have to do battle with Brett Robb's Great Buy.
Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm has a pair of horses in the race also with Knight Driver and Watch Me Rumble also set to start.
