Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon will have several horses in action this weekend after wet weather has cancelled meetings in recent weeks

Tom Barber
Tom Barber
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:52am, first published October 26 2022 - 11:30pm
Zara Lewis will ride several chances at Coonamble on Friday for Bryan Dixon. Picture by Amy McIntyre

It's been a difficult few weeks for the racing industry after heavy rainfall has cancelled meetings all over the state but the wait looks to be over as Coonamble Jockey Club hosts races on Friday.

