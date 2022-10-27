The Western Plains Cultural Centre on Wingewarra Street is currently displaying the latest paintings of renowned Australian artists, Euan Macleod and Rodney Pople.
These enthralling artworks by Pople and Macleod were created during their residency at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.
What these formidable artists created from their lockdown residency at the zoo, which attracts more than 200,000 visitors every year, depicted some of the world's rarest wildlife and their seeming connections with the humans that see them in their environment.
It came as a surprise when Macleod revealed he has "never painted an animal before" despite years of interpreting various subjects that gave him, and Pople, prestigious recognitions among them the Archibald Prize, Sulman & Wynne Prize, Glover Prize, Portia Geach, and Doug Moran Prize among others.
Working alongside each other, both artists say they are equally smitten by the natural landscapes around Dubbo making their visit to officially open their exhibition as exciting as the first time they came around a zebra at the zoo ogled at their presence.
"We saw them eating...it was the starting point though we didn't know what to do then," Macleod said recalling his first day visiting the wildlife at the zoo.
Rodney Pople and Euan Macleod Exhibition at the Western Plains Cultural Centre run until 12 February 2023.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.