Mudgee Race Club boss Damien Toose says flooding at the track as brought about significant damage

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:18am
The water and rail damage after flooding at the Mudgee Race Club. Picture by David J Smith Racing.

The Mudgee club has been left devastated by unprecedented flooding but club bosses are adamant the Mudgee Cup - one of country racing's best Cup meetings - will go ahead.

