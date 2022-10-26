Education and an awareness of human impact on the environment led to the team at Central West Leadership Academy winning the Excellence in Sustainability Award.
Principal Mandi Randell said some of the academy's business sustainability goals included no single-use plastic waste, minimal printing, an emphasis on recycling and composting and minimal use of gas and electric HVAC.
"All students and staff use laptops, dramatically reducing our reliance on paper," Ms Randell said.
"We have a 'nude food' policy for students recess and lunch that discourages single use plastics; our school renovation plan will have a 17kWh system installed as well as changing all lights to LED and energy efficient HVAC.
"We have created a student vegetable garden and our heating and cooling systems are set to a standard temperature of 21 degrees to reduce energy usage"
Established in 2018, the academy employs 10 staff and focuses on innovating and leading the education revolution from "right here in Dubbo".
"We teach our students by leading through example and this is certainly true with sustainability," Ms Randell says. "Sustainability is a core component of our school, educating our leaders of tomorrow in social responsibility.
"As a 21st Century Skills school our sustainability practices, goals and outcomes show our students and the community how we 'walk the walk'.
"A by-product of reduced energy, water and waste is a reduction in operating costs.
"Each dollar we save in better environmental practices has been funnelled into our green renovation plans which will further reduce our carbon footprint."
Each dollar we save in better environmental practices has been funnelled into our green renovation plans which will further reduce our carbon footprint- Academy principal Mandi Randell
MONTHS of preparation paid off at this year's gala evening for the 2022 Rhino Awards.
From when nominations and entries opened in June, through to the the cocktail party in September, when finalists were announced, organisers ensured our premier business awards event went off without a hitch.
There were 112 written submissions received by the chamber for the business awards, and more than 7200 votes from the public for the people's choice awards.
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce executive officer Brittany Sultana paid tribute to the community for its support of the awards and thanked all sponsors and vendors.
It was the 26th year of the awards, with the gala night a sell-out.
"We had to add an extra three tables to squeeze in our finalists so it is at maximum capacity with 430 people attending," Brittany said.
The awards night which celebrates and recognises not only the best businesses, but hardworking employees and tradespeople is an important part of business and life, Ms Sultana said.
"It gives people the push they may need to keep going, the proof they are doing well and the show of support from our community.
"These awards also give businesses the opportunity to reflect on their business and where it has grown when doing their submissions earlier this year."
The gala night included a band and MC and afterwards there was a courtesy bus that dropped attendees off to the Milestone Hotel for the Rhinos Afterparty.
It's been a tough few years for businesses in and around Dubbo, with COVID restrictions forcing the cancellation of key events.
But last year's awards went on, with online ticketing company 123 Tix taking out the premier business award.
It also took home the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club Award for Excellence in Innovation and the Exchange Dubbo Award for Excellence in Microbusiness.
THIS year's winner of the Excellence in Large Business Rhino award is Summit Cranes.
The team of more than 1200 hand-selected specialists have a wealth of crane and rigging experience and are rapidly developing a reputation for strong industry knowledge and expertise, according to Summit Cranes director Joshua Shields, who was last year named Outstanding Young Business Leader.
"We're one of Australia's fastest-growing crane and rigging companies," Joshua says.
Summit Cranes services many tier-one national and international clients and has become a major player in the market.
"We take our work extremely seriously, with occupational health and safety an integral part of the Summit Cranes philosophy.
"We're proud to say we've achieved zero accidents since our inception and continue to implement even stronger safety measures to protect our people."
Some of the activities carried out by Summit Cranes includes sourcing and delivering a variety of cranes and heavy lifting equipment.
They also provide supervisors, riggers and operators for projects.