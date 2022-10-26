Daily Liberal
Dubbo's Paramount Tennis Club to host final round of Central West Cup

By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:00am
Paramount Tennis Club president Andrew Kierath will be in action on the courts again in the Central West Cup on Sunday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Paramount Tennis Club will look to make the most of home court advantage when the final round of the Central West Cup for 2022 is played on Sunday.

