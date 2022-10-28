Cabonne Shire Council is calling in the big guns in its growing battle with crumbling roads.
After a third straight year of incessant rain across the shire, Cabonne council has confirmed a SOS for urgent road repairs has been answered by a contractor from the Northern Territory.
Council will engaged a pulvi-mixer contractor to assist with our roads repairs, with the ongoing roads issues right across the eastern seaboard putting immense stress on the resources based in NSW, a council spokesperson said.
Council has five crews undertaking road-patching works, three crews dealing with springs that have developed on roads and the contract pulvi-crew, the spokesperson said.
The NT stabilising crew will join forces with regular Cabonne workers to form a larger contracting crew on the ground.
It's hoped the extra traffic controllers and grading/earthmoving workers will be able to get on top of the heavy patching work needed in the east area of Cabonne from October through to Christmas.
The measure comes at the same time as the Daily Liberal highlights the state of our roads across the region, with a push for more funding to assist in getting them repaired.
Mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Beatty says the new addition to the council's road repair team will relieve "enormous pressure" across the board.
"It's really great news to hear the NT crew is coming in to give assistance ... our existing road crews are extremely busy at the moment," Cr Beatty said.
The recent weather events have really punished Cabonne roads and it comes as much needed funding.- Mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Beatty on new pothole assistance
"Some of them have been working seven days a weeks, on weekends and extra shifts, to try to get on top of some of the really dangerous potholes.
"It'll take some of the stress off of them, while also assisting them in being able to get the road network back to a better condition, as soon as we can."
With council staff prioritising the inspection of the shire's roads and repairs, Cr Beatty says Cabonne Council will be applying for the NSW Government's latest pothole package.
Announced on Tuesday, the "first of its kind" project is a new $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Program to be rolled out from October 25.
"The recent weather events have really punished Cabonne roads and it comes as much needed funding," mayor Beatty said.
"We'll be able to get some normality back to our roads."
The new program builds on the $500 million invested by the NSW Nationals through the Fixing Local Roads Program, which is aimed at supporting regional councils across the state to repair, maintain and seal local roads.
Further financial support will ultimately boost driver safety, which Cr Beatty says is the priority.
"What the additional funding will do is give us a chance to try and attack these potholes a lot quicker, as well," he said.
"And we want to get them repaired as soon as we can, because to want to make Cabonne roads safe again for all of our road users."
With the window for applications open for a two-week period, Central West councils are urged not to hesitate with funding submissions.
More information can be found online via the SmartyGrants website.
