CSU to be big winner in education focused federal budget

THE Albanese Government will follow through on its election promise to deliver 20,000 extra university places, and Charles Sturt university will be the big winner.
The government will spend $485.5 million over the next four years on education as it looks to fix nationwide skills gaps and that means 20,000 extra commonwealth supported university places (CSPs) for courses in areas of critical skills needs.
Education and nursing degrees will get the most CSPs, while Charles Sturt University was allocated the most places of any institution: 1084 extra CSPs.
CSU vice chancellor Renée Leon said the announcement was reflective of CSU's focus on educating for the workforce.
"And educating particularly for the regional workforce. The places that we've got the largest numbers are in nursing and teaching, which are the places where Australia is crying out for workers - and also the disciplines that CSU has a long, proud history for teaching."
Over half of the 1084 places will be in those degrees. There will be 328 extra education places (including early childhood), worth more than $13 million, and 204 nursing places, worth more than $10 million.
In total, CSU will receive an allocation of CSPs worth more than $27 million across 2023 and 2024.
Ms Leon is "pretty confident" that CSU will fill all the places, even as demand for university places plateaus after a boom during COVID lockdowns when people couldn't work.
"It is always dependent on the cyclical impact of broader economic factors, but we're pretty confident we'll fill them," Ms Leon said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
