Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Big Bogan and Rusty make a big day out of floods and have some barbeque and fun with folks

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nyngan's residents have out to celebrate their first-ever Big Bogan Festival, some arriving in their shiny, or rather muddy, bogan wheels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.