Nyngan's residents have out to celebrate their first-ever Big Bogan Festival, some arriving in their shiny, or rather muddy, bogan wheels.
Back in 2015 a giant character fondly called the Big Bogan was sculpted from steel and placed in the centre of the town to become an instant attraction for anyone passing by.
And don't ever think this little outback NSW town along the banks of Bogan River lacks humor, as Big Bogan got his pet dog, Rusty, by his side now.
The festival then adopted the Bogan Shire's name as well.
"It's not often I drive into town and there's not someone getting photos taken, so he's become part of our community basically," shire mayor Glen Neill said.
"Last week, we unveiled Rusty, whose name is very applicable I would say because he stands still and that's where he's gonna be forever."
Clr Neill said holding the festival while they were busy pumping floodwater out of the Bogan River's levee was a welcome distraction.
Huge rainfall over the past weeks flooded low-lying parts of the town, as far as Dandaloo where water is receding gradually after submerging homes and a small church, but another rise is expected while La Nina's rainfall pattern persists.
Congenial townsfolks dressed up in their so-called bogan attire including Best Dressed Bogan Bloke winner, Les Dorrington who donned a singlet, shorts, cap and fishing rod while his kelpie kept watch. Crowds cheered him as he received a modest reward from Clr Neill.
In other news: Floods and damaged roads are obstacles to food producers
Regional roads and transport minister Sam Farraway came by with Annette Turner, a former state president of the Country Women's Association, who is vying to represent the seat of Barwon in the NSW parliament in next year's election.
"This festival is all about bringing people together to celebrate all things regional," Mr Farraway said.
"The funding from the state government give our community groups a chance to do something and basically to get people out and have a great time," Clr Neill said.
"I think we achieved that well and truly through the weekend. Some couldn't get there because of flooding but overall, it was very successful, we're already talking about next year."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.