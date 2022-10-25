Hippos' season begins in modified conditions as they look to be the best

Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club has had to battle floods and event cancellations already this season but it won't stop them from competing.
The Club have started the new season off in modified conditions due to the flooding of the Macquarie River and held their first TriStars event at Dubbo Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Sunday for their juniors.
Hippos representative Ben Orford believes Sunday's TriStars event was a positive for the club after what was a unique lead-in.
"Given the prediction of wet weather all weekend I think we did about as good as we could've hoped for," he said.
"I think we had 22 competitors, normally we have 40 to 60 so our numbers were quite down because a lot of the parents expected for us to be cancelled as well.
"We actually ran ours, it would've been nice to see more but I think we will get a few more if the weather is better.
"We were lucky with the weather on the day, we did a race for the seniors in September and had about 30 there.
"We cancelled our October event because of the river so we had a little event on Sunday."
With their annual Michael Martin Charity Day up next, Orford admitted the event will probably have to be changed to suit the conditions, as the Macquarie River will unlikely be safe to swim in.
"Our next race day is the Michael Martin teams charity event," he said.
"We might not run that either because of the river and the state of the Ollie Robins Oval precinct.
"So what we are looking to do is relocate that to the cycling facility and do an event there."
Like many sporting clubs, the Hippos have been impacted by the recent wet weather in Dubbo and Orford hopes it clears up soon to allow people to regain confidence in committing to competing.
"We are planning events with the intention of them going ahead," he said.
"There are things which are out of control, not only is it affecting us but is affecting others.
"People are a bit worried about entering something or planning their life around things, then they are having that change.
"We've got that so hopefully we can have a clear run and other sports get back on, it would bring back the confidence that if you sign up to something then it will go ahead."
The first Central West Inter Club series round will be in Mudgee on November 20 and Orford is expecting the Hippos to remain consistent as they have done over the last few seasons.
"We've got a similar amount of interest as last year," he said.
"They've only just announced the dates for the interclub series and the first one in Mudgee clashes with an elite energy event in Canberra.
"We've got about half of our people who will be in that, we will be split for the first event.
"I expect Mudgee and Orange to be really good again, I think us and Bathurst will be fighting for third spot."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
