Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club began their season last month

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hippos' season begins in modified conditions as they look to be the best

Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club has had to battle floods and event cancellations already this season but it won't stop them from competing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.