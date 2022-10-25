Golden night a testament to business resilience Advertising Feature

There were 112 written submissions received by the chamber for this year's Rhino Business Awards, and more than 7200 votes for the people's choice awards.

MONTHS of preparation paid off at this year's gala evening for the 2022 Rhino Awards.

From when nominations and entries opened in June, through to the the cocktail party in September, when finalists were announced, organisers ensured our premier business awards event went off without a hitch.



Dubbo Chamber of Commerce executive officer Brittany Sultana paid tribute to the community for its support of the awards and thanked all sponsors and vendors.

It was the 26th year of the awards, with the gala night a sell-out.



"We had to add an extra three tables to squeeze in our finalists so it is at maximum capacity with 430 people attending," Brittany said.

The awards night which celebrates and recognises not only the best businesses, but hardworking employees and tradespeople is an important part of business and life, Ms Sultana said.

"It gives people the push they may need to keep going, the proof they are doing well and the show of support from our community.

"These awards also give businesses the opportunity to reflect on their business and where it has grown when doing their submissions earlier this year."

The gala night included a band and MC and afterwards there was a courtesy bus that dropped attendees off to the Milestone Hotel for the Rhinos Afterparty.



It's been a tough few years for businesses in and around Dubbo, with COVID restrictions forcing the cancellation of key events.

But last year's awards went on, with online ticketing company 123 Tix taking out the premier business award.