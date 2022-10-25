The greatest challenge for Councillors is that we want to help. We want to improve our community. We want the area we live in to improve. We want to assist people wherever we can. There is a risk of course. There are limits to the power of a Council. The three levels of government have different areas of responsibility. Residents often talk to Councillors about changes needed in schools or hospitals or the local court system. These are primarily the responsibility of the State Government. Residents want help with employment conditions or unemployment benefits or superannuation. These are all primarily the responsibility of the Federal Government. This may sound like I am passing the buck but in reality it is an example of the wisdom to know what we can do as Councillors. As much as we all want to help with every problem, we have to acknowledge we need to prioritise our resources on items within our areas of responsibility and not waste our precious limited resources on chasing items where we have only a small chance of achieving a positive outcome.