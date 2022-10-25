Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Next heavy rainfall will flood city's low-lying streets again, says SES

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:39am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's sporting ground is inundated by floodwater on 6 October 2022 rainfall. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Residents and businesses in low-lying areas near the Macquarie River are forewarned of the need to evacuate before the next heavy downpour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.