Residents and businesses in low-lying areas near the Macquarie River are forewarned of the need to evacuate before the next heavy downpour.
State Emergency Services spokesperson Cindy Hewson said they are asking residents in the city's low-lying northern streets near the river to be prepared.
"We're asking for people in those areas to remain vigilant, keep an eye on their things, move their vehicles to higher ground and not to be around the area if they don't need to be.
"Across the state, there's so much water in the rivers and dams that any amount of rain could increase rapidly," Ms Hewson said.
"There's not anywhere for the river to run off so what we're finding is all rivers are rising quickly and taking a long time for the water level to fall."
Although the floodwater level on Macquarie River in Dubbo fell to 5.23 metres from 7.85 metres peak on Monday afternoon, Ms Hewson said, it can quickly rise from a day of rainfall because Burrendong Dam is over-capacity.
Water NSW said Burrendong Dam is currently receiving 88 gigalitres of inflow from the catchment and the dam is releasing five gigalitres daily. The dam's water level is currently 135 per cent.
Ms Hewson said the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more rain for the next coming weeks.
"We're not out of the woods yet. We're asking our communities to remain vigilant, always keep an eye out on the SES website for alerts, follow the advice and make your emergency plans ready.
"If they have emergency plans ready for any future warnings, the next time we get heavy downpour and the river rises quickly, then they are ready to go."
The Bell River at Wellington is currently at 3.59 metres and falling with a minor flood warning still in place as of Monday, after it peaked at 5.95 metres on Sunday, the Bureau of Meterology recorded.
Moderate flooding has occurred at Narromine as the river peaked at 10.20 metres on Monday while a major flood warning remains in place at Warren with floodwater at 9.50 metres which is expected to rise further as floodwater extends downstream at Baroona.
The Macquarie River at Wellington Bridge peaked at 6.50 metres on Sunday morning and is currently at 5.50 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
For more information and emergency advice, click www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
