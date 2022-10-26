Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Axxis Dubbo's Troy Quinn won the Daily Liberal Service with a Smile award at the 2022 Rhinos

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Arriving at work every day is a chore for some but for Axxis Dubbo's Troy Quinn, it is a pleasure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.