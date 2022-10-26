Arriving at work every day is a chore for some but for Axxis Dubbo's Troy Quinn, it is a pleasure.
Mr Quinn was recently recognised at the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards night, winning the Service with a Smile award.
Presented by the Daily Liberal, Mr Quinn was one of several winners on the night and admitted it was a bit of a shock when he heard his name called out.
"It feels good, it was a bit surprising," he said.
"I just try to look after my customers."
Having worked at Axxis in Dubbo Square for several years now, Mr Quinn knows the value of customers in a sales job and was humbled to receive the community-voted honour.
Heading into Friday night's event at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Mr Quinn said he wasn't too confident about winning anything.
"I wasn't entirely sure if I would win or not because I had some pretty good people to go against," he said.
"It was difficult to think I'd win so I was surprised when I did."
Now a Rhino Award winner, Mr Quinn had a few people, in particular, he would like to thank for their support during his time at Axxis.
"I'd like to thank the team here for all their help through the years," he said.
"Mathew (Dickerson) for allowing me to work here and my wife who has been a big supporter as well."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
