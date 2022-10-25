This project is in the heart of Rift Valley and is home to Kenya's remaining Rothschilds giraffe, where rising water levels in Lake Baringo halved their viable range and stranded the population on an island. In 2020 rising waters threatened to submerge the island completely, so nine giraffe were moved to the sanctuary on the mainland. These individuals are a critical part of a longer-term strategy for reintroductions back into former ranges in Western Kenya and post-release monitoring has shown the giraffe to be thriving in the sanctuary.