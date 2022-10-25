Local and global wildlife conservation relies on the support and cooperation between many organisations and Taronga Conservation Society Australia recognises that establishing key partnerships is critical in achieving ambitious conservation goals.
Taronga have invested in developing long term conservation partnerships with organisations like the Jane Goodall Institute and International Rhino Foundation, amongst others, to deliver conservation initiatives in the field.
With Taronga Western Plains Zoo being home to a number of iconic African mammals we are proud to have a long-standing partnership with the Northern Rangelands Trust, which is collective of community managed conservancies across Kenya, established to support and protect local wildlife, the environment and the communities within these areas.
Since 2012 Taronga has provided ongoing funding for conservation activities in the Biliqo-Bulesa Conservancy and we've watched this conservancy grow and mature beautifully over the years.
This partnership has been renewed for a further three years and continues support of the Biliqo-Bulesa human-wildlife conflict mitigation project. We are excited to announce that we have expanded Taronga's support to also assist the Ruko Community Conservation Giraffe Sanctuary.
This project is in the heart of Rift Valley and is home to Kenya's remaining Rothschilds giraffe, where rising water levels in Lake Baringo halved their viable range and stranded the population on an island. In 2020 rising waters threatened to submerge the island completely, so nine giraffe were moved to the sanctuary on the mainland. These individuals are a critical part of a longer-term strategy for reintroductions back into former ranges in Western Kenya and post-release monitoring has shown the giraffe to be thriving in the sanctuary.
Taronga is funding some strategic activities to support the ongoing care and management of this population, including establishment of roadworks to assist access and monitoring for rangers, ongoing community engagement between the Ruki Conservancy Ranger team, community, and conservation staff, as well as general operational costs.
This has been a wonderful partnership to watch develop and exciting to increase our funding and expand to a new project within Northern Rangelands Trust.
For more information about Taronga's Conservation Partners, please visit our website.
