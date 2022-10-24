A disused water tank at Wellington Caves could be transformed into a safe haven for some of the area's most elusive native species under a development application submitted to council last week.
"There's a disused water tank that's sitting near the entrance to our Cathedral Cave and we were thinking about what we should do with it and whether we should demolish it," Wellington Caves manager Michelle Tonkins told the Daily Liberal.
"And then some funding came up through the NSW environmental trust and one of our staff members put forward the idea of creating an artificial bat habitat for microbats and we were successful in getting the funding. Now we're at the stage of the DA."
The bat tank is part of Wellington Caves' Bring Back The Bats project and would allow researchers to more easily monitor the elusive nocturnal creatures and collect data which will help with their conservation.
"We've got so many bats that live on our reserve but we don't have an easy way to monitor them," said Ms Tonkins.
"Having this artificial habitat that we can put some camera in will allow us to monitor and check on the bats and see which species are using the tank. It's going to really help with general research that's happening on the reserve."
There are around 80 different species of microbats in Australia, varying in weight from three grams to 150 grams and with wingspans up to 25 centimetres.
The most recent Anabat survey in the Wellington Caves reserve recorded 16 different species of microbat in the area including five which are considered threatened species. This is up from only 10 species of microbat - including three endangered - identified in the previous survey.
"The population of bats on the reserve is definitely increasing which is fabulous but we want to be able to do more regular studies and general population checks and the Bring Back The Bats project will definitely help with that," said Ms Tonkins.
The "'Bring back the bats' bat tank" project is funded through the NSW Government's 2020-2021 Environmental Trust grant scheme which provides funding for environmental restoration and rehabilitation.
If approved, the $35,000 project would see internal brick walls with openings for the bats to pass through being installed inside the tank to create a dark, secure resting spot for the tiny creatures.
A small brick entrance building would also be constructed so the bats can get into the tank and researchers can access the facility.
Night-vision cameras, monitors and data loggers for atmosphere readings will be installed inside the structure so scientists can better understand the creatures without disturbing them.
"The microbats often take roosts in what we call our 'wild caves' - not our tourist caves that we take people through. Those wild caves are not as easily accessible and there is more risk of disturbance if we're going in there," said Ms Tonkins.
"Having cameras set up in the artificial habitat realistically we won't need to go in there unless something malfunctions. We will be able to leave them be and let them do their own thing and have that footage to see what's going on."
If the application is approved, Ms Tonkins said the first step will be getting the construction done and getting the cameras set up - but it could be some time before the bats decide to move into their new home.
"We don't expect them to move in overnight, we'll put some bat droppings and other things in there to entice them in. But it's something we'll be working on over a few years," she said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
