Josh Miller might have started his rugby league journey at Forbes, but the Canberra Raiders is where his heart is.
That's what makes returning to the Green Machine after an 11-year hiatus is so special.
Miller is back at the club as a contact coach and the 39-year-old has one simple goal - turn the Raiders into the best team in the NRL when it comes to physicality.
Miller helps cover the departure of Brett White to the Gold Coast Titans and forms part of Ricky Stuart's revamped coaching staff.
He's the second former Raider Stuart's landed this week, after New Zealand Kiwis coach Michael Maguire came on board as an assistant coach.
They've also added Chris Hutchison as their elite pathways coach, while Josh Strahorn comes across from the ACT Brumbies to be their high performance manager.
Miller will spend about one-day per week working with Canberra, travelling up from his Wollongong home where he owns a gym.
From the very first question, you can tell Miller bleeds lime green.
He played 113 NRL games for the Green Machine, winning the player of the year award twice - sharing it with Troy Thompson in 2005 and then with Josh Dugan in 2009.
Miller might've then spent one season with the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2012 before retiring, but once he stepped back into the Raiders fold he knew he was home.
He'll start in mid November, then have a short break to marry his partner Sarina, before returning to the Green Machine's pre-season.
"I'm home. This is where I belong," Miller said.
"I was here for 11 years. I was at Dragons for one year so this has always been my home so it's good to be back.
"I'm just excited to be back to be working with the boys - especially with the team they had this year, it looks like a great group to work with.
"My heart obviously lies with this club and I'm excited to be back here working and being a part of it."
The son of Kevin and Phyllis Miller was recruited to the Raiders' Jersey Flegg team after completing his schooling at Red Bend Catholic College in 2001.
He spent two seasons in the junior grades before making his senior debut in 2004.
Miller took up Brazilian jiu-jitsu after he retired from rugby league.
It's helped him in retirement - giving him a physical sport to test himself in, but without the hits to the head.
Miller suffered a number of concussions in 2012, leading him to call time on his career at the end of the season.
He's climbed his way up to purple belt and it's a sport he planned to keep doing - he even had a spar with his old Raiders teammate and the man he's helping replace, White, earlier this year.
While he was looking forward to working with all the players, he was especially relishing the chance to work with Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh - as well as reacquainting himself with former teammates like Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton.
"Hopefully I can fill in for [White] and do a good job," Miller said.
"I've got big shoes to fill, but hopefully I can step up for him.
"I want us to be the best on the ground in the comp, so I'll be doing my best to bring that for them.
"I'll be using every bit of my knowledge to make sure I give these boys every advantage when it comes to the ground."
And how's his head? After 10 years out of the game, Miller said there were no lingering effects.
The hard-nosed forward made a name for himself with his tough, physical approach to the game he loved.
You only have to watch footage of his famous hit on Michael Weyman to see how he played the game.
"I'm fine. Since I've retired I've made sure I've kept fit and healthy. It's fine," he said.
"I haven't had any problems whatsoever."
Miller backed the way the NRL was handling concerns around concussion, clamping down on high shots to make the game safer.
He felt everything was being done in the best interests of the players.
Although he admitted it might've been hard to convince him to take time off back in his playing days.
"I think the NRL's doing a great job now at trying to protect the players," Miller said.
"The players have got the best resources there to protect themselves so they're on top of it now.
"I think they're doing everything they need to do to keep the players safe."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
