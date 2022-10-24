Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Forbes product Josh Miller returns to Canberra Raiders as contact coach

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
October 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Canberra Raider Josh Miller is back where his heart belongs - as the Green Machine's contact coach. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Josh Miller might have started his rugby league journey at Forbes, but the Canberra Raiders is where his heart is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.