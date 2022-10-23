Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton MP talks about the events across his electorate

By Mark Coulton Mp
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:45am, first published October 23 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding devastated Moree over the weekend, with dozens of homes inundated by water. Pictured is the Moree Scout Hall which went under water. Picture supplied

Flooding continues across the Parkes electorate, with all the river systems across the electorate now in flood. My thoughts are with those communities impacted as they begin the clean-up and recovery effort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.