With flood warnings in place around the region, it is important for everyone to stay alert, and prepare:
Local councils are working closely with SES and local Police to implement the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the community, including local road closures.
Stay up-to-date with the latest information with the links below:
Applications are open for the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.
There's $12.5 million available this year for new or upgraded facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness, and community infrastructure, as part of this program.
Applications for the current round close Monday 31 October. Read more.
Community sporting clubs are the lifeblood of our community, and so many are in need of a cash injection so they can upgrade facilities and boost participation.
Eligible clubs can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to help more local people participate in community sport and recreation activities.
Applications close 21 November. Read more.
Applications are now open for the NSW Government's Female Friendly Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Program, with grants of up to $500,000 available to help make local sport facilities safer and more inclusive.
This funding will help modernise facilities for local clubs, which will help get more women and girls to participate in community sport and recreation activities.
Applications close 23 November 2022. Read more.
I'm inviting primary school students in the Dubbo electorate to submit their drawings for my Christmas Card Competition.
This year's theme is My Country Christmas - I want young people to show me what Christmas looks like for them, wherever they live.
Entries can be sent via post to Dugald Saunders MP, PO Box 1327, DUBBO NSW 2830, or dropped into my electorate office at 1/18 Talbragar Street, DUBBO NSW 2830.
Entries close at 5pm Friday 11 November 2022. Read more.
