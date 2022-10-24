Four boys charged over series of motel break-ins

Four boys have been charged after two of motel break-ins at Bourke.
A 59-year-old man was asleep at a motel on Mitchell Street when three people with their faces concealed allegedly forced entry into the room and stole personal items, including car keys last Wednesday night.
A Toyota Rav4 parked outside was stolen and at 4am was involved in a pursuit with police in Bourke.
Due to safety concerns the pursuit was terminated, but the Toyota was later recovered burnt out.
In a separate incident on Saturday, police said a man and two women were asleep at a motel on Mitchell Street in Bourke, when four people with their faces concealed allegedly forced entry to the room about 1.30am and stole the keys to a Mitsubishi Triton parked outside.
The occupants woke, disturbing the group who ran from the room.
Officers from Central North Police District were notified after the four people returned and allegedly threatened the man and woman with a knife.
Following police inquiries four boys were arrested, with the assistance of the dog unit following a foot pursuit.
They were all taken to Bourke Police Station.
A 15-year-old was charged two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, armed with intent commit indictable offence, two counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, two counts of face disguised with intent commit indictable offence and breach of bail.
A 10-year-old was charged enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, face disguised with intent commit indictable offence, custody of knife in public place, carry cutting weapon upon apprehension, and breach of bail.
They appeared at a children's court on Sunday and were formally refused bail to appear at a children's court on Monday.
A 14-year-old was charged with enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, face disguised with intent commit indictable offence and breach of bail.
He also appeared at a children's court yesterday where he was granted conditional bail to reappear on November 7.
A fourth boy, also aged 14, was charged with enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence, face disguised with intent commit indictable offence.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on November 7.
