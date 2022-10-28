Macquarie Conservatorium held their open day on Sunday with a little something for everyone.
The open day allowed those interested to experience music in action with performances by conservatorium students, ensembles, school and community bands.
The event also included instrument demonstrations by teachers and come and try music sessions for pre-schoolers and kindergarten students.
On Friday, before the event, the Macquarie Conservatorium had also hosted international award-winning pianist, Alexander Gadjiev in their continuing concert series.
