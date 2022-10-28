The monthly Dubbo Rotunda Markets were held over the weekend, with local, regional and national fresh produce, creations, arts, crafts and homewares on show.
Wandering down Macquarie Street is a treat for anyone who visits, with many specialty stores also open, and markets set up along the footpath.
Out of the rain and under the shop awnings, stallholders from across the region showcase their wares.
The next markets will be held on Sunday, November 13.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.