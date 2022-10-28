Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos from the monthly Rotunda Markets in Dubbo

AM
By Amy McIntyre
October 28 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The monthly Dubbo Rotunda Markets were held over the weekend, with local, regional and national fresh produce, creations, arts, crafts and homewares on show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.