The Emile Seriser bridge is now closed as floodwater continues to rise, and an evacuation warning is in place for the Western Plains Tourist Park.
At 4.30pm on Sunday the NSW SES directed people at the Western Plains Tourist Park to evacuate now as properties, roads and essential services are expected to be impacted by dangerous floodwater.
The SES have said asked people to use Bultje Street evacuation route to move to safety outside the flood affected area.
Residents should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water," the SES said on Sunday.
Dubbo Regional Council announced at 4pm on Sunday they were working closely with the SES, Transport for NSW and local police to close the Emile Seriser bridge.
As a result of the closure, changed traffic conditions are in place to ease congestion and accommodate the significant increase in heavy vehicle movements along Cobra Street.
Access to Macquarie Street from the LH Ford Bridge will be limited.
There will be no ability to turn right from side streets onto Cobra Street, from Macquarie Street to Darling Street
A number of roads across the Local Government Area are being monitored, and may close, due to increased water levels. Stay informed using Dubbo.nsw.gov.au/floods and livetraffic.com
All unsealed roads in the Local Government Area remain closed with access for local residents in passenger vehicles under 3.5 ton only.
Community members should not attempt to cross any flooded roadways and be extremely careful walking near any flooded areas.
EARLIER:
The Emile Serisier Bridge has been reduced to one lane each-way as floodwater begins to rise.
At 1.40pm on Sunday, Dubbo Regional Council announced they were working closely with the SES, Transport for NSW and local police who were in the progress of closing traffic to two lanes only along the bridge.
In the event of further lane closures on Emile Serisier Bridge, there will be changed traffic conditions across the city to ease congestion and accommodate the significant increase in heavy vehicle movements along Cobra Street.
The below streets and carpark in the CBD are closed:
Residents and visitors are asked to drive to the road conditions and stay informed using Dubbo.nsw.gov.au/floods and livetraffic.com.
If it's flooded forget it.
Community members are encouraged to stay informed via the following channels.
Do not enter flood waters. For emergencies call 000.
EARLIER:
With the Macquarie River continuing to rise at Dubbo, Geurie and Wellington Dubbo Regional Council are working closely with SES, NSW Police and Transport for NSW preparing measures in the event the Emile Serisier Bridge may have to be partially or fully closed.
This preparation is only precautionary at this stage.
This closure will only take place when the depth of the water overtopping the deck of the bridge becomes too dangerous to drive through.
READ ALSO:
In the event the Emile Serisier Bridge does close, additional traffic management will be put into place.
A number of roads across the Local Government Area have been closed this morning and many others continue to monitored, and may close due to increased water levels.
