On Friday night I had the pleasure in joining other team members from the Daily Liberal to celebrate all that business has to offer in Dubbo at the 2022 Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards.
Sponsored this year by SJ Shooter Real Estate, the awards highlighted the best in business across the city.
And while in the past the awards have always been cause for celebration, this year there was a little something more, with resilience and redemption the underlying themes.
The struggles through drought, COVID-19 and mouse plagues were spoken about, while the ability of local businesses to adapt, change and mold to the situation were highlighted.
Dubbo is growing, and getting stronger because - in most part - of the people that were sitting in the room on Friday night.
It is those in the business community who have fought for Dubbo in the past few years, fought to keep their professions alive, adapted, changed, and made the best of the situations that were thrown at them.
Through lockdowns, mice, and all that came with it, these businesses survived, and thrived.
From small businesses operating from a spare room in a house hold, to multinationals talking to those on an international stage - they were all there together in one room, cheering for our city.
The Daily Liberal sponsored two awards again this year - with the Daily Liberal's Service with a Smile awarded to Troy Quinn from axxis and the Real Estate View's Dubbo's Favourite Tradie going to Baylea Brotherton - BJB Plumbing & Gasfitting.
One of the award winners said it 'wasn't hard to go above and beyond when you love what you do,' and I think that goes for everyone there on Friday who had gone above and well and truly beyond in the past few years.
Congratulations to all the winners, and keep an eye on our website over the coming days as we bring you more from the 2022 Rhinos.
Have a good Sunday,
Lynn.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
