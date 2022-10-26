Australian television presenter Johanna Griggs walked out on stage at the 2022 Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards to a cheer of applause from the audience.
The surprise MC for the evening had flown into Dubbo on Friday afternoon before entertaining the crowds at the awards on Friday night.
Telling the audience "this place (Dubbo) does hold a special place in my memory," she spoke of childhood memories and the importance of family.
The former competitive swimmer joined a long line of surprise MC guests at the Rhino Awards over the past few years, including Ita Buttrose and Osher Gunsberg.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.