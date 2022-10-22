A SOLD-out event, with overwhelmingly good feedback has made the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce deem the 2022 Rhino Awards a success.
The awards were held on Friday, October 21, with 430 attendees celebrating 26 years of Business Excellence, lead by MC Johanna Griggs.
The Gold Rhino was won by The Skin Corrective Centre, while Flair Finance took out the Baby Rhino for Outstanding start up.
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson said they were happy.
"It went really well, we are really happy and the committee have had some really good feedback from the night.
And while the 2022 awards were only eight months behind the 2021 awards, which were held in February due to covid last year, it wasn't an issue.
"We were worried about it, but the tickets sold out within 36 hours.
"People still wanted to get out and celebrate and in many cases it was a totally different group of businesses as well."
Ms Williamson said much of the credit had to go to Dubbo Chamber of Commerce executive officer Brittany Sultana.
"Brittany organises everyone of the events held by the chamber ... it's important to recognise the hard work that goes into making these events seem so easy," Ms Williamson said.
The Dubbo Chamber of Commerce will host 25 events this year, and already they are looking ahead to the 2023 Rhino Awards with the venue booked in, the theme organised and the decorations planned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.