Primary school students from around the region who may not often get the chance to represent their schools in sports have travelled to Dubbo for a day of cricket fun.
On Tuesday October 25, the combined Rotary clubs of Dubbo and DreamCricket hosted a fun cricket gala day for primary school students with special needs or disabilities.
This year's Gala Day is the first since 2019, with COVID-19 restrictions meaning the event could not be held in the past two years.
More than 100 students from Dubbo, Gilgandra, Narromine and Wellington registered to attend.
"We're just thrilled about being able to get back there and put on a great day for kids with disabilities," said Don Stephens, convenor of DreamCricket Dubbo.
Dream Cricket was founded by Dr Roly Bigg of the Movement Disorder Foundation in collaboration with the Rotary Clubs of the Southern Highlands and the Bradman Foundation.
The organisation says the gala day is a chance for students who rarely have opportunities to represent their school to have a day of fun and make new friends.
"Being able to meet so many students from the region is a big plus from our point of view. These kids need social activities and that's one huge aspect of the whole event," said Mr Stephens.
"These are the kids that often get left behind even on Friday sports days, unfortunately. So this is an opportunity for them to get out there and fun is the word for the day."
Students took part in a range of activities based on cricket skills, adapted to their individual skill level and designed for a fun and inclusive experience. And wet weather wasn't a worry, with the event moving to Dubbo Sports World this year.
"We got frightened by the forecast and decided the safe thing to do would be to move it indoors, luckily there's a fantastic facility in Dubbo for that," said Mr Stephens.
Year 10 and 11 students from Dubbo College were on hand on the day to supervise the activities, and Mr Stephens said they "get just as much out of" being involved as the younger kids do.
"This is a really good opportunity for those students too and the day really depends on them," said Mr Stephens.
"They take on a lot of responsibility for the running of the day, they run each of the activities - explaining and demonstrating each of the activities as a new group of students come through, and making it fun."
"They've always proved great leaders."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
