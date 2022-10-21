Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Macquarie River at Dubbo set to hit minor flood levels on weekend

By Newsroom
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With no let-up in the rain around the region, Dubbo is expected to experience minor flooding again on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.