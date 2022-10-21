With no let-up in the rain around the region, Dubbo is expected to experience minor flooding again on the weekend.
The Macquarie River at Dubbo may reach the minor flood level of 5.5m on Saturday night. Further rises are possible as more than 50mm could fall between Friday afternoon and the end of Monday while rain could continue right through to next weekend.
The Macquarie River was 3.91m and rising at 11am on Friday.
The rain has already had a major impact, with the annual DREAM Festival lantern parade and markets cancelled while Dubbo District Cricket Association action has been abandoned for the second time in the opening three weeks of the season.
The rain and flooding has also severely impacted roads around the region, leading to the creation of 80 new jobs to deal with the ongoing deterioration issue in the Orana, Central West and Far West regions.
The Yabang Gee Bridge on the Tracker Riley Cycleway and the Shibble Bridge near Dundullimal Reserve remain closed due to the continued flooding and low-lying properties along the Macquarie River may continue to be impacted by floodwater.
Minor flooding could also occur at Wellington on the weekend while Warren is set to again be hit by major flooding, with water levels set to reach the same height as last week.
At Warren, rainfall since Wednesday is causing rises and major flooding is again expected. The Macquarie River at Warren is likely to remain around 9.4m over the weekend.
The Macquarie River at Wellington Bridge may reach around 6.7m overnight Saturday into Sunday, with minor flooding.
The river was 5.47m at 11am on Friday.
The Duke of Wellington Bridge is currently closed and will be for a prolonged period due to significant damage.
At Narromine, the Macquarie River may reach roughly 7m on Saturday night.
The Castlereagh River at Mendooran was at 4.6m on Friday and minor flooding is expected.
The Bogan River at Dandaloo was at 4.78m on Friday, above the minor flood level of 4.1m.
The following may be impacted by localised floodwaters:
Moderate flooding is occurring at Nyngan and the Bogan River was steady at 4.09m on Friday. It is likely to reach a prolonged peak near 4.1 metres on Friday evening.
The following may be impacted by floodwaters:
The renewed flooding comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Federal Minister for Agriculture and for Emergency Management Murray Watt, and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Forbes earlier this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.