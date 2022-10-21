Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Fair Dinkum Choices health app launched for Western NSW services and clients

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:47am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It all started with three men sitting down to speak seriously about their health, they felt it was time to be 'fair dinkum' about their choices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.