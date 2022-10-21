It all started with three men sitting down to speak seriously about their health, they felt it was time to be 'fair dinkum' about their choices.
Now, the words have been adopted as the slogan of Fair Dinkum Choices, a mobile app to help people all over Western NSW be aware of health activities in their region.
The launch of the app at Taronga Western Plains Zoo was attended by health service representatives, community from surrounding areas, sports stars and dignitaries on Friday, October 21.
Robert Knight, the 'face' of the Fair Dinkum Choices, and two of his cousins would meet to discuss switching to healthier lifestyles.
"I make didgeridoos, artefacts and teach kids healthy eating. We were getting a bit overweight... and it's hard work cutting didgeridoos down and dragging them back and forth," Mr Knight said.
He was contacted by chief executive officer of Coonamble Aboriginal Health Service, Phil Naden, about turning the phrase into a health campaign. Mr Naden looked forward to the launch of the Fair Dinkum Choices app which has been in the works for the last 18 months.
"It's an exciting day for us. Today's about letting people know to be fair dinkum about their health," Mr Naden said.
"I think the messaging has to be right to our community, it has to resonate with all of our people. We not only have Aboriginal people access our health services, we also have non-Aboriginal people that access our health services."
Fair dinkum, Australian slang for being serious, was ideal for the app's main message asking clients to make serious choices about their health.
The board of directors at Coonamble Aboriginal Health Service, Angela Fernando, Siffia Fernando, Gloria Fernando and Jan Arrowsmith, were extremely proud of the launch.
Public figures Mark Coulton MP, Greg Inglis, Brent Naden, Tyson Deemos and Sean Choolburra were in attendance to show their support for the new Fair Dinkum Choices health app.
The app showcases individual organisations as well as their health promotions and projects linked with Fair Dinkum Choices.
For example, Wellington Aboriginal Health Service will be engaging with community around tackling Indigenous smoking. Health services and clients can access the app to see and be part of the project.
Mr Naden and his executive assistant Mr Beau Ewers spent two weeks in India working with Dotsquares, an international web design firm, to design the app. It was developed in partnership with health organisations all over Western NSW such as Marathon Health and Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service.
Fair Dinkum Choices will be live and available in app stores from December 1.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
