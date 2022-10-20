Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The Long Run will be in action for Peter Stanley at Coonabarabran on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:36am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashleigh Stanley will ride The Long Run for her father, Peter in the Coonabarabran Cup on Sunday. Picture by Nick Guthrie

The Long Run's trainer Peter Stanley is quietly confident she has what it takes to win the Coonabarabran Cup on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.