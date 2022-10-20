The Long Run's trainer Peter Stanley is quietly confident she has what it takes to win the Coonabarabran Cup on Sunday.
Coonabarabran's biggest meeting of the year has been forced to be transferred to Coonamble after rain rendered the track unsuitable for racing but a massive nine-race program will still go ahead.
Of the nine races, none are biggest than the Coonabarabran Bowling Club Showcase Cup (1600m) and Stanley is hoping The Long Run can produce another strong performance.
"She ran a nice race in the Coonamble Cup which was run at Dubbo," he said.
"She was a little bit hard done by after the horse came up to the half-mile and took her on for the lead.
"She was quite comfortable where she was but they went head to head for two and a half furlongs.
"It took a bit out of her but she still went on to run fourth which was a courageous run after the circumstances."
While some horses enjoy a wider barrier draw, Stanley believes barrier two should help his mare sit well early on in the race before a final dash to the line.
"I think she'll be comfortable in there, I don't think she will go around too many," he said.
"It depends on how it pans out, you've got on speed runners who want to take you on then you've got to make a decision to make her sit but she'll put her best foot forward."
Ridden by his daughter, Ashley, The Long Run has been a strong performer for Stanley and often scores a minor place.
With a shot at the $75,000 Coonabarabran Cup, Stanley believes the mare won't get overwhelmed by the occasion.
"She's always under the guard, no one really fancies her all the time but she is a good old mare," he said.
"She's honest, I've had 10 races with her and she's had six seconds and a few thirds.
"She's been so consistent and has been a great old campaigner for me, I got her when she was a maiden."
Earlier in the day, Stanley will have Military Star run in the Barrons Tyre and Mechanical Showcase Class 1 Handicap (1400m) and feels the step up in distance should be positive.
"I put her in an 1100m race at Dubbo and it was way too short for her I thought," he said.
"I put her in a 1400m Class 1 but she hasn't drawn that great.
"She'll do her best, she's an honest sort of girl."
After taking out the Mudgee Cup last year, Stanley's Not Negotiating qualified to be considered for The Big Dance final on Melbourne Cup Day at Royal Randwick in a few weeks' time but the trainer admitted he may look to another race on the day to enter.
"I think we'll start her in The Little Dance, I'm not aiming too high," he said.
"There are a lot of metropolitan horses in The Big Dance, whereas there are a few more of her own company in The Little Dance.
"I'm swaying more that way."
The fields for The Big and Little Dance will be announced in soon ahead of the race day.
Sunday's meeting at Coonamble will also host the Showcase Picnic Championship (1400m) with Connie Greig dominating the field.
The Dubbo trainer will have seven definite runners in the field of 12 horses.
