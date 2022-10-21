Residents who've had their car damaged on a NSW public road can lodge a public liability claim with Transport for NSW to claim the repair costs.
But if residents do decide to put in a claim they can expect to wait four to six weeks to have it reviewed, as TfNSW go through a backlog of applications.
An extensive list of information is needed for a claim with TfNSW. Residents should prepare the following:
Dubbo LGA residents have been contending with the worsening road state for months now as Dubbo Regional Council battle with a $40 million backlog in road works.
With DRC scrambling to fix the deteriorating roads the ongoing wet weather has caused disruption.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said weather was the most significant contributor to road damage across the state, including in the Orana region, which has been impacted by recent consecutive weather events.
"Transport for NSW has pavement heavy patching crews working in the area, prioritising pavement repairs along the Mitchell Highway and Great Western Highway to ensure safe access for all vehicles," they said.
MORE ON ROADS:
Work will also get underway at locations between Lithgow and Molong.
"With prolonged poor weather across the Central West, Transport for NSW is engaging multiple road crews across the region to expedite the work, which include repairing the road with asphalt patching and resurfacing to provide a smoother and safer surface for all road users," they said.
Crews have repaired more than 6000 potholes across the Orana region since the first wave of severe weather in February this year, and more than 135,000 on regional NSW state roads.
Transport for NSW reiterated minister for regional roads Sam Farraway statement that the new Dubbo Bridge project, which will start major work at the end of January 2023, would stop damage to local roads.
The spokesperson, whose response is identical to that of Mr Farraway, said "these projects relieve pressure on local and state roads in the area and thus reduce damage to roads".
TfNSW also put the responsibility back on DRC to look after the road network since majority of the roads are under their care.
In another identical response, this time to that of local MP Dugald Saunders, the spokesperson said "local government is responsible for around 90 per cent of the NSW road network, by length".
If residents are concerned about damaged roads or potholes they can submit a report here, and if the road is managed by council TfNSW will pass on the information to the relevant teams so they can assess the damage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.