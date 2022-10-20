Things to do: Central West and beyond

"If you truly want to laugh, then take my word for it. This is honestly the best hour of BS around; I kid you not..." says Arj Barker. And he's not wrong. Australia's adopted son of comedy returns with his brand-new hour of riotous comedy in Arj Barker Comes Clean. Be prepared for some home truths, some vague truths and some information none of us are ready to hear, but won't be able to forget any time soon, because Arj brings the hilarity and lots of it. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, October 28, 8pm. Tickets $54.90 at www.drtcc.com.au/whats-on/arjbarkercomesclean.