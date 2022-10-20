Things to do: Central West and beyond

Daily Liberal
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:04am
  • Due to ongoing flood emergencies, please check with organisers and venues for updates.
First prize winner of the 2021 Sydney International Piano Competition, Alexander Gadjiev grew up in a musical family and made his concert debut aged nine. In this concert, Alexander Gadjiev performs romantic works by Chopin, including the virtuosic Sonata in B flat minor. Macquarie Conservatorium of Music, Friday, October 21, 7.30pm. Tickets Adult $30, Concession $25, Students $7. www.123tix.com.au/events/macquarieconservatorium

Local News

