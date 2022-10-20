Things to do: Central West and beyond

First prize winner of the 2021 Sydney International Piano Competition, Alexander Gadjiev grew up in a musical family and made his concert debut aged nine. In this concert, Alexander Gadjiev performs romantic works by Chopin, including the virtuosic Sonata in B flat minor. Macquarie Conservatorium of Music, Friday, October 21, 7.30pm. Tickets Adult $30, Concession $25, Students $7. www.123tix.com.au/events/macquarieconservatorium
Inspired by Sci-Fi, comics and fantasy movies, Jess Johnson and Simon Ward's -Terminus is a virtual reality installation that transports the viewer into an imaginary landscape of colour and pattern populated by human clones, moving walkways and gateways to new realms. Johnson's drawings are transformed from analogue into digital, and from solo practice into cross-disciplinary collaboration, forming the basis of this virtual experience. Animated by Ward and enriched with input from Smith and Clarke, the result is Terminus: a mysterious universe of alien architecture. Western Plains Cultural Cente, October 20-29, 10am-4pm daily.
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track on Saturdays from October 22 to December 10, there's fantastic nights of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit, or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry from 4.30pm, Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
The Understudy is set in 1973 Sydney, the year the Opera House opened. Two days before opening night, the female lead disappears and the understudy steps in, winning the hearts of the audience and her male lead. But suspicion soon lands on her and the mystery unravels. A free event, but The Book Connection will be selling the debut author's books at the event. Bookings required via eventbrite. October 22, Macquarie Regional Library at noon.
Program includes performances by Conservatorium students, ensembles, school and community bands, instrument demonstrations by our friendly teachers, and come and try music for pre-schoolers and kindy kids. Free entry, refreshments on sale - sausage sizzle and coffee cart, plus info available on all tuition programs. Come along and find out what music activity is right for you. Sunday, October 23, 1pm-4pm.
Devil's Hollow Brewery: Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm & meat raffles from 5pm. Friday 21 - Mat Harris. Friday 28 - Nick Wall.
The Castlereagh Hotel: Live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm 'til late. October: Thu 20 - Elle Flangan; Fri 21 - Sam Coon; Sat 22 - Pete Riley; Thu 27 - Shane Riley.
Garden Hotel: Live music from 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
South Dubbo Tavern: Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm and Sundays from 6pm. October line-up: Fri 21 - Shane Riley; Sat 22 - Sam Coon; Sun 23 - Katie Thorne; Fri 28 - Irish McMillan; Sat 29 - Pete Riley; Sun 30 - Johnny Wood.
The Commercial: Join the team for live music and entertainment from 8pm. October: Friday 21 - Pete Riley. Saturday 22 - Sam Coon. Friday 28 - Johnny Woods. Saturday 29 - Brad Haling & Jess Holland Band.
The Establishment: Fridays 7pm to 9pm, Saturdays 6pm-8pm and Sundays 4.30pm to 6.30pm. October line-up: Thu 20, 7pm - Comedy Night with Daniel Townes, Steph Broadbridge, Jessica O'Reilly - $35 book online; Fri 21 - The Chalkies Jazz; Sat 22 - Elle Flanagan - 8-10pm; Sun 23 - Kim McRae Piano.
"If you truly want to laugh, then take my word for it. This is honestly the best hour of BS around; I kid you not..." says Arj Barker. And he's not wrong. Australia's adopted son of comedy returns with his brand-new hour of riotous comedy in Arj Barker Comes Clean. Be prepared for some home truths, some vague truths and some information none of us are ready to hear, but won't be able to forget any time soon, because Arj brings the hilarity and lots of it. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, October 28, 8pm. Tickets $54.90 at www.drtcc.com.au/whats-on/arjbarkercomesclean.
This is a unique imagining of two beloved picture books, Edward the Emu and Edwina the Emu, combining the plights of both emus in one heartfelt, clever and funny new tale. Written for the stage by Monkey Baa's Artistic Director Eva Di Cesare, we follow the emus as they hilariously navigate their own feathered existential crises, seeking to find their place in the world. Monday October 31, 12.30pm and 6pm (Auslan performance). Tickets Adult $26 Concession $24 Youth $21 at www.drtcc.com.au/season-program/edward-the-emu.
We want to promote genuine connections and conversations about mental health every day, and highlight the support services available to the Dubbo community. On Dubbo Cares Day we want to turn Dubbo yellow to launch this campaign for real talk every day. Breakfast, lunch or both at the Rotunda. Local business will be decorating their windows and school competitions. From 7am - 2pm, Wednesday, October 26.
The Orange Wine Festival is the region's opportunity to celebrate its thriving wine and food culture and quality cool-climate wines. Throughout October, the program features many innovative, educational and fun events that will champion the region's wines, produce and wine industry personalities. Events include the Orange Wine Show and Masterclasses, Vintners Tables - a weekend of dedicated events hosted in the region wineries , cellar doors and private homes hosted by the winemaker and offering a premium exclusive event, showcasing the region's wines and food. Orange Wine Month will end with Wine and Food @ Altitude - a walk through some vineyards stopping at a number of food stations learning the Altitude of Wine. Some free events others require booking at www.orange360.com.au/Events/Orange-Wine-Festival
Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie and presented by Orange Theatre Company. It's 1985 and rock star wannabe and wedding singer Robbie Hart is the life of the party until his fiancée leaves him at the altar. Now Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Julia, a winsome waitress, wins his affection, but she's about to be married to the wrong guy. Unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever. Friday, October 21 to Sunday October 23. 8pm, plus 2pm matinee Sat and Sun. $30 to $49. Orange Civic Theatre. Bok through Ticketek.
Kellie O 'Dempsey's What did you say? will light up Robertson Park. We invite you to explore the park after dark and discover this interactive installation as part of Orange City Council's Future City Public Art Project. The world 'stomata' comes from the Greek word 'stoma' meaning 'mouth'. What did you say? reimagines a tree's stomata as the mouth through which the planet breathes. Viewers are asked to listen and engage in deep breathing, to be present in the moment, to connect, consider and rest. Using augmented reality, projected imagery and a soundscape of breathing, the artwork responds to our strange and ever-shifting social and environmental climate. Until October 30, 7.30pm - midnight.
The Corner Store Gallery presents Raphe Coombes. His practice involves painting and drawing inspired by landscape, energy, connection, history and sound and how they integrate together creates his distinctive imagery. He uses robust colours to convey his abstract world, working with traditional oil making methods; creating walnut and stand oil from old masters' recipes and grinding pigments to generate colours. Pops of red, yellow and purple echo blooming flowers, sweeps of blue indicate moving water and delightful scrawling's of bird flight paths take the viewer on a dance around the surface. October 20-29, daily 10am-4pm.
Winemakers of the Orange Wine Region will be hosting a series of seated masterclasses. There will be two Masterclasses featuring Trophy and Medal winners from the Orange Wine Show. Each class will be a tailored tasting with one of the regional winemakers guiding you through the wines. Saturday, October 22. 2.30pm and 4pm. Hotel Canobolas. $50pp. Book at orva.iwannaticket.com.au/event/orange-wine-show-masterclasses-2022-MjEwODI.
The Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery will feature 18 teams trying to recreate their golden past in over 35s Masters rugby league. The laugh-a-minute action is complemented by food vans and face painting, creating a carnival atmosphere on the banks of the Mandagery Creek. Live music will be provided by Australia's premier 90s cover band, Royale with Cheese. Saturday, October 22. 9am to 8pm. Ian Walsh Oval. Nanami Lane Eugowra. $10.
Experience the tranquillity of the country from our artist studio like no other in the middle of an orchard. With a glass of wine in one hand, a paintbrush in the other and sweeping views of Mt Canobolas you can release your inner Van Gough and create your masterpiece as part of A Paddock, A Pinot and A Paintbrush. Saturday, October 22. 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Hillside Harvest, 1209 The Escort Way, Borenore. $80 per person. Visit www.123tix.com.au/events/33982/a-paddock-a-pinot-and-a-paintbrush.
Stop by for a coffee or lunch and wander through the local Artisan and Makers market as part of the Spring Into Art festival in Newbridge. You'll find unique pieces, home-made crafts, ceramics, homewares, treats for the kids, and much more. Make sure you bring the kids along too to enjoy the free family fun with jumping castles, face painting and balloon animals. Saturday, October 22, 9am-3pm.
Our spring gardens - Ferndale, Barthaven, Rustic Cottage Garden and Hog Bristle Native Garden - are bursting into life in Newbridge, and several are throwing open their gates to visitors as part of the Spring into Art festival. Stroll through the spring blossoms of an established farm garden and iris nursery, past beds of tulips and hellebores, onto a series of garden rooms and cool-climate Asian inspired garden, finishing up in an impressive collection of 150 callistemon and an abundance of nectar-feeding birds. The gardens are open all weekend (depending on the weather) and a free shuttle bus will operate between the showground and the participating local gardens. October 22 and 23, 10am-4pm.
Discover the incredible true story of Australia's unsung pioneering heroes - the Afghan Cameleers. Ryan Butta reveals a gritty alternative history in The Ballad of Abdul Wade, exposing the untold debt that Australia owes to the humble camel - and the Afghans who brought them here and drove them through the outback. Tuesday, October 25, 7.30pm, free.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
Handpicked at Canobolas Hall features a killer house band comprised of Orange's most prominent rock musicians, fronted by hand-picked local and national artists, delivering themed music nights like no other. One of the region's beautifully restored small halls will be transformed into a vibrant music venue for the Handpicked events, set amongst cherry orchards at the foot of Mount Canobolas. The Handpicked House Band features Matt Arthur on guitar, Kyle Manning on keyboard, Luke Ferguson on bass and Dave Egan on drums. Thursday, October 27, 6pm. Tickets $44.98 via eventbrite.
Celebrating the creative life of iconic Australian artist Linda Jackson. An itinerant traveller, Jackson's work has always drawn inspiration from place. Romance of the Swag explores four decades of the artist's practice, charting her travels through painting, fabric, and fashion, all steeped in the symbolism, colours, and textures of the Australian landscape. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, until October 30. Bookings essential on 6333 6555.
Join Abercrombie House for one of their very popular Sunday roasts - three courses. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding menu in an elegant and stylish venue. October 23, at 12.30pm. Adult $65. Tickets at Bathurst VIC, 1 Kendall Ave, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or www.abercrombiehouse.com.au.
Former Bathurst resident Oscar Thorburn and his band have been drawing crowds at venues in Sydney and supporting Tones an I at her sold out Enmore Theatre show. Oct 20, 6pm - Ry Cooder Classic Album Night by Andy Baylor from $32.74. Oct 21, 6pm - Clementine Ford and Libby O'Donovan - Love Sermon, $48.56. Oct 22, 6pm - Taylor B-W, $22.19. Book at www.thevictoriabathurst.com.au/live-music/.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sunday, October 23, 12pm, November 13, 3pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
This masterpiece ballet is presented in two acts and follows the original storyline with traditional choreographic revisions by Marius Pepita. Swan Lake is the love story of Prince Siegfried who falls in love with the Odette. Odette is under a spell, where she is a swan by day, who turns into a woman at night. The spell can only be broken by a man who will pledge is love forever. It is a story where the virtues of love and forgiveness in the end conquer evil and betrayal. The Royal Czech Ballet features elite dancers from European countries of France, Italy, Moldova and Ukraine. Tuesday, October 25, 7.30pm, Bathurst Memorial Entertaiment Centre. Tickets $65-$105 - www.bmec.com.au/swan-lake-royal-czech-ballet.html.
It looks like this ever exciting annual show promises to be bigger and better than ever this year, and promises the latest model Caravans, Campers, Motor Homes, Boats and Kayaks, Camper trailers, new cars and more. An impressive display of home improvements and accessories outdoor living will also be there promising show specials and all day home hints. Bathurst Showground, October 28-30, 8am-5pm.
This annual event, on the last weekend of October, promises to this year be better than ever. From large country gardens through to small suburban gardens with lot of variations in between, you can roam and enjoy live music, market stalls and displays along the way. Book your tickets are $20 which covers both days. book.bookeasy.com/bathurst-spring-spectacular/tours/100073. Present your online ticket at the first garden and receive a map and address information on participating gardens. Tickets also available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre or at each garden on the open days. Charities supported in 2022 are - Mitchell Conservatorium of Music Scholarships, CanAssist Bathurst, "The Orchard" Housing Plus, 2BS Community Charities.
Relax and enjoy the beautiful cool climate vineyards of the region. This all inclusive day tour includes your knowledgeable driver/guide, tastings at Winburndale Wines , Renzaglia Wines, lunch at the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store and more delicious tastings at Bathurst Grange Distillery. Places limited, advance bookings only at bookings@bathursttours.com.au. $189pp. Departs from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Friday, October 21, 9.30am.
This exhibition celebrates local community groups through the crafting of tea cosies, and is hosted at the Chifley Home and Education Centre to promote community awareness and engagement with the museum, and the recognition of community groups and services. To commemorate the work of Elizabeth Chifley, the exhibition runs until November 30. A people's choice award runs throughout the exhibition with a Buy Local gift voucher of $100 for the organisation's tea cosy that receives the most votes.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
Get ready for a weekend of arts, crafts and community in Newbridge. Wander the open gardens and artisan and makers market on the Saturday, admire the talent of our local artists, or stop in for a meal and some live music - there's something for everyone. The inaugural Back Creek Art Show will run across all three days. October 21 to 23.
The NUDE art exhibition showcases the drawings of our monthly Life Drawing students at Platform Arts Hub at the the refurbished 1876 heritage listed Blayney Railway Station. On until October 30 - Thursdays and Fridays 10am-4pm; Saturdays and Sundays 10am-2pm.
Rosebank Art Gallery in Millthorpe, will host a month-long free art exhibition A Bakers Dozen. It includes drawings, paintings, ceramics and photography. Until November 13. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm.
Described as the "best little show in the country" and held on the last Saturday in October each year, the Carcoar Show gives visitors the experience of life on the land plus, a great variety of stallholders and food venues. Experience the wonders of the pavilion with its photography, home produce, art and craft, flower and local school displays. Carcoar Showground, 4 Eulamore Street. October 29. 8.30am to 6pm.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8:30am to noon. Stalls feature everything from seasonal fruit, veggies, meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods.
Join the Orange-based Pinnacle Players as they present an immersive theatrical experience with their next production, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. The play will be staged in the historic Carcoar Courthouse, bringing a real sense of occasion and realism to the shows. Due to the venue's size the audience is limited to 50 people per session. Opens on Friday, November 4. Tickets available on 6361 3009.
As an extension of the Spring into Art in Newbridge event, Carolyn Hide is hosting two photography workshops in Newbridge. There will be two sessions. In the first you will become more familiar with your camera of choice and learn techniques to capture fleeting moments and create powerful images of the everyday world. The second will advance photography skills. Both will include a practical session around town. October 29 and 30. 10am to 1pm. Newbridge Community Hall. Free to attend. Contact Wendy Smith to book a spot on newiris10@bigpond.com.
Get inspiration and gather ideas from open gardens in and around Millthorpe. Since 2005, the community has welcomed visitors to take part in the annual Millthorpe Garden Ramble. Garden owners, both within the village and on neighbouring rural properties, open their gates and allow visitors to wander each unique garden, be it large or small, established or recently created. This year there will be seven new gardens, making a total of 116 different gardens that have been showcased. November 5 and 6. For more information visit www.millthorpegardenramble.com.au.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. In spring it is open 8.30am-5pm daily. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
The annual Spring Festival is on until October 23 at Mayfield Garden. See 65 hectares including the Mayfield Maze during the Spring Open Garden. The Hawkins Family Garden is open for the public, so this is an opportunity to explore all of Mayfield. Not only is the English inspired Mayfield Maze open, but you can see the Croquet Court, the Hawkins' Family Chapel, the Chook Hilton, the 80-metre Cascade & Temple and much more. Take one of the rowboats out on Mayfield Lake (at no additional cost) or play one of the interactive games with your family and friends - these are scattered throughout the garden.
Postponed from October 7, the Baxter Oberon Bull Futurity will be on at the Oberon Showground on the October 22 at 6pm. A night of bull riding action followed by live music from Mickey Pye and Sara Berki until late. There will be food stalls and a bar. Tickets can be purchased at 123tix.com.au.
The garden at Brydie Park, 63 Sloggetts Road, Oberon, will be open for inspection on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Oberon Rotary will be supplying a Devonshire tea to enjoy in conjunction with the beautiful floral and plant arrangements to enjoy.
Nobody seems to want to talk about mental illness. As an example, we hear a lot about road fatalities but suicide takes many more lives each year and is almost a taboo topic. Walk and Talk is a way of raising awareness of this serious social problem and gives everyone a chance to talk about it in a friendly and non-threatening atmosphere and to hear other people's stories. Look for the yellow t-shirts at the Oberon Common at 1pm on Saturday, December 10. Free, no registration required.
The Gairloch Garden at 27 Blenheim Avenue, Oberon, is only open to the public twice a year. The 2022 Spring opening is from 9.30am to 5.00pm on October 29 and 30. Entry is $5 for adults. Gairloch Garden is an elegant country covering over 2400 square metres, and is presented in a series of themed areas through extensive use of hedging and timber and masonry trellises.
The Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway invites you to get your evening wear out for the Great Railway Ball on October 29 at the Malachi Gilmore Hall. The event is almost fully booked but you might be lucky so go to www.othr.com.au to buy a ticket. It will be good to see the Malachi return to one of its original uses as a ballroom.
The Australian Motor Sport Action group will be holding a car rally in the forests around Oberon on Saturday, November 5. The event will be based out of Black Springs Community Hall, with the service park for the cars in the Avoca Pioneer Park. AMSAG always chooses excellent spectator points and this year you will have the chance to cheer on an Oberon resident as he tells the driver of a green Mitsubishi Lancer where to go and what to do when he gets there.
Staring on Monday, October 24, the Y NSW Six Week Challenge aims to get for both Oberon gym members and non-members to participate in a choreographed six-week program to improve their health and fitness. The program includes training programs (with beginner, intermediate and advanced options) and also recipes and education about nutrition. Entries can be made at https://www.ymcansw.org.au/promotion/Y-6WC/.
You are invited to the Gang Gang gallery to view the latest exhibition Falling through the cracks. A creative colloboration - as nature discards so does humanity - by artists Jennifer Trezide and Livonne Larkins. The exhibition will be officially opened by Susan Templeman MP and on show until October 30.
In October from 1pm, Portland RSL Live on Sundays features local musicians. Enjoy a lazy afternoon of great music, cold beers and a cheese board.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
