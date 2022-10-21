This October, the St Vincent de Paul Society is celebrating 100 years of Vinnies shops in NSW - and they have something extra special planned in Dubbo.
As part of the centenary celebrations, 100 feature items will be available in select Vinnies Shops, including clothing, accessories, and homewares from name brands.
These golden-tagged 'treasure' items will be hitting the shelves in Dubbo from next Monday.
"We'll have treasure cards in store and if over the two weeks a customer comes across those there will be a prize available - they'll still have to purchase it, but at a much lower rate for a new, designer item," explained Karen Heidke, Vinnies NSW retail area manager for the Dubbo region.
Customers who buy any item at Vinnies between the 24th October and the 6th November will automatically be entered into a draw to win a vintage Chanel handbag or a Link Statement necklace from Rylan Studio.
As well as the statewide celebrations, Vinnies is also celebrating the first birthday of its massive Macquarie Street store which opened its doors on October 27th last year. The Macquarie Street Vinnies is the organisation's largest in regional NSW.
"The store's going really well, it's always really busy and we have masses of donations, at times too many. We have shoes, handbags, perfume, bric-a-brac, even gaming consoles - you name it we get it," said Ms Heidke.
"Having the room has made all the difference. We've always been really supported by the community with donations but having the extra room to get it out so people can see it and purchase it has made an amazing difference."
Vinnies opened their first shop in the Sydney suburb of Newtown in 1922. Now, they have 225 locations throughout NSW which bring in about $70 million a year for the organisation's charitable endeavours.
"A lot has changed over the past 100 years but the core of Vinnies Shops remains the same in giving items a second life and using the sales to help people who fall on hard times," said Jack de Groot, St Vincent de Paul Society NSW CEO.
"Vinnies Shops are an institution in Australia where people can discover a treasure and give it a second life. Our shops play an important role in making our services sustainable, along with reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfill."
Every year, Vinnies estimate the sales benefit around 300,000 people experiencing disadvantage and homelessness across the state.
In Dubbo, some of the proceeds go towards the running of the St Faith's villas for seniors which accommodates people over the age of 55 who might otherwise struggle to find quality affordable housing.
Ms Heidke said of the people the St Vincent de Paul Society have helped in Dubbo over the past year, 78 percent were given food, 39 percent were experiencing housing stress and one in four had come to Vinnies for the first time: "that alone is quite amazing".
"Vinnies fill a massive hole in our society and the only way we can do that is through our retail shops being very successful," she said.
"Vinnies is a cause very close to all our hearts. At some stage in all our lives we've known them to help people that we know and love - and the kindness that's shown by the people that work here is very uplifting."
Ms Heidke said the success of the Dubbo Vinnies store in its first year is a testament to the hard work of the local volunteers who give up their time to help. She said anyone who wishes to volunteer should stop by the store and chat to the manager Jo Denman.
"We just stop and shake our heads at just how beautiful they are, but we can always do with more," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.