When you walk into the new WaterNSW office in Dubbo you will be delighted to see a mural created by artist Nathan Peckham with the help of students from the Mian School.
School principal Susan Tink said the students were "really excited" to be apart of Nathan's art project.
"It was a new technique used by Nathan and they did some work on iPads and then it got digitised, it was a new artwork technique they used," she said.
Russel Hill from WaterNSW asked the school if they would like to be involved and Ms Tink said they jumped at the opportunity.
"Nathan came to the school a few times and did some lessons with the students and then he took all their work away and digitised it all and added to it and made it into a beautiful mural," she said.
The students were invited to the new office to see their artwork up on the wall.
"The kids were absolutely excited to see it, they were waiting for it," she said.
READ MORE:
"To go from working on an iPad to seeing it the size of a wall was amazing."
The principal said it was important for the students to get involved in the community and to actively contribute.
"It gives them a sense of community and doing something that's going to be around for a long time," she said.
Ms Tink said she hoped people loved the mural and the school would be "more than happy" to be involved in more projects like this one.
A spokesperson for WaterNSW said having the chief artist, Nathan Peckham, present for the unveiling along with the students and staff from the Mian school gave the event special significance.
"It was a great honour to have Nathan and the students on hand for the unveiling of the beautiful artworks, and Nathan's explanation of the story behind the project was a particular highlight," the spokesperson said.
"We are hugely proud to have such magnificent art on display as a feature of the new office, to enliven the work space and pay tribute to the deep connection of First Nations' people have with the water that is critical to our operations, and the land on which we all work and live."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.