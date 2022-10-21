Walking with a purpose.
The National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) NSW CEO, Debbie Todkill, is pleased to once again host Dubbo's 'Walk Towards Hope' to further promote suicide awareness, prevention and support.
The annual community event will take place on Saturday, October 29 and involves a walk across the iconic LH Ford Bridge, a Remembering Ceremony, free barbecue lunch and a commemorative t-shirt.
Ms Todkill encourages the wider community to unite and help make a difference for people at risk of suicide within Dubbo and the world over.
"The Walk Towards Hope is an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together and demonstrate that we, as a community, care about preventing suicide in Dubbo and the world over," she said.
The event, which has taken place virtually for the past two years, will encourage conversations about suicide and aim to generate further community discussion and action towards suicide prevention.
"As members of communities, it is our responsibility to look out for those who may be struggling, check in with them, and encourage them to tell their story in their own way and at their own pace," Ms Todkill said.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has acknowledged that suicidal ideation and self-harm remains high in 2022, particularly among young adults, with 12 per cent of Australian adults having reported severe psychological distress this year.
Pandemic isolation, financial stress and online bullying have been identified as possible reasons for the concerning statistics.
Ms Todkill believes ending stigma around mental health is key to eliminating self-harm and suicide in Australia.
"Talking openly about suicide and showing those at risk that we care, empowers them to speak up and ask for help," she said.
The walk will also feature a Remembering Ceremony, to acknowledge and remember those who have lost their lives to suicide.
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders commended NALAG on its initiatives in the space.
"The Walk Towards Hope is always a really moving gathering, bringing people together to remember those we've lost and hope for a better future," Mr Saunders said.
"I'd really encourage everyone to come along, particularly people who have been touched by the tragedy of suicide, or those who want to show support for family, friends or community members who have been impacted by suicide."
Everyone is welcome to attend the Walk Towards Hope, which will commence at 11am from Bob Jane T-Marts on Macquarie Street and conclude at 1.30pm at Lions Park in West Dubbo.
Participation is free, with no prior registration necessary.
