The future is in great hands, if these students have anything to say.
Four students from the Central West Leadership Academy have placed first in their respective categories in the Future Problem Solving national finals.
As a result the students will now go on to represent Australia at the Future Problem Solving International Finals in Massachusetts in June 2023.
The Academy's Year 10 team of George Ashcroft, Carrigan Baker, and Noah Randell gained first place for their Community Problem Solving entry Democratising Democracy, where they created step by step easy to follow guides to help people know how to run for local government.
This project was done to address a distinct lack of diversity in NSW local governments.
Year 10 Academy student, Finn Randell, gained first place in the Individual category for Community Problem Solving.
Finn completed a Reconciliation Project where he worked in conjunction with CSU Indigenous Studies Department to record podcasts of local elders lived histories.
This podcast series is called Capturing Our Histories and he interviewed five local elders and produced three podcast episodes.
The Future Problem Solving program is a research-based, academic program that teaches problem solving strategies, collaboration, critical and creative thinking, and effective communication.
"A thriving town relies on a strong connection between the council members and community, and feeling excluded can cause community disenfranchisement from council affairs," Community Problem Solving Team Representative Noah Randell said.
"This sort of real world learning is absolutely essential for developing strong leadership skills and building confidence and empathy with your community."
Principal of the Academy, Ms Mandi Randell was extremely proud of the students' efforts and the outcome they achieved.
"Our school values the '6 Cs' of critical thinking, creativity, citizenship, communication, coding and technology and collaboration.
"Our Year 10 students chose an issue that mattered to them and we helped them craft a community change project.
"It took extensive research, teamwork, community engagement and project management over three terms.
"The two achievements demonstrate the Academy's students excel in all 6Cs which are important for success and we are proud to be developing best-in-the-nation students right here in Dubbo."
