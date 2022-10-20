There will be more than 80 jobs created to deal with the ongoing road deterioration issue in the Orana, Central West and Far West regions.
The jobs consist of 55 newly created full-time roles, as well as 28 temporary contract positions being converted to full-time jobs.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said locals would fill the positions that are based in Orange, Dubbo, Bowenfels and Parkes in the Central West, Coonabarabran, Narrabri and Moree in the North and Broken Hill in the Far West.
"From road workers, truck drivers and plant operators to team leaders and project engineers, we are recruiting local people to work in their communities," Mr Farraway said.
"In regions all over the state, we are building the infrastructure that matters to make daily life easier by improving safety, travel time and freight productivity on our rail lines and roads."
Mr Farraway said the recent rain has wreaked havoc on the road network and now the priority was to repair the roads as "quickly as possible" by redirecting teams working on some major projects to assist with disaster repairs.
"With a substantial number of works happening all over the state and in particular in the western region, we are strengthening our workforce to ensure our projects remain on track," he said.
"We are taking steps to ensure that these communities benefit by engaging as many local contractors as possible, and the influx of workers converging to construct these legacy projects bring value to the local economies."
Programs such as the Great Western Highway Upgrade, Newell Highway including the Parkes bypass, New Dubbo Bridge and the Mindyarra Rail Maintenance centre were examples Mr Farraway mentioned would help relieve pressure on local and state roads in the area.
"I really want locals to fill these positions and I encourage people interested to visit the Transport website," he said.
