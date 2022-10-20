Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

NSW Government creates more jobs to handle to ongoing deterioration of roads

By Newsroom
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extra workers will be hired to fix Dubbo's ongoing road deterioration. Picture by Belinda Soole

There will be more than 80 jobs created to deal with the ongoing road deterioration issue in the Orana, Central West and Far West regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.