With almost 100 millimetres of rain expected to fall on Dubbo over the next four days, the town isn't quite out of the water yet.
"We are expecting two weather fronts to come through on Wednesday afternoon and a second one on Monday," SES spokesperson David Rakine told the Daily Liberal.
"The bulk of the rain is expected to fall further north in Moree and Narrabri - but we're expecting falls of anywhere from 20 to 100 millimetres in Dubbo over the course of the next four days."
The Bureau of Meteorology says rain is certain in Dubbo on Thursday, with between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain expected. On Friday, rains will ease slightly with 10 to 20 millimetres predicted.
The wet weather will remain over the weekend with up to 10 millimetres on Saturday and up to 15 millimetres on Sunday.
"It's a little bit premature at the moment - we've had a couple of showers but we haven't had anything really significant yet so it's a little hard to predict exactly what's coming," said Mr Rankine.
"But the Bureau has modelled the river at Dubbo will probably get to the moderate flood level again - about 5.5 metres."
The SES has set up self-serve sandbagging stations at Pioneer Park and Victoria Park Oval car park in Dubbo. Residents who are worried about potential flooding can use the supplied materials to create sandbags during daylight hours, but should bring their own spades.
River levels remain high in Dubbo and across the region, meaning minor flooding is likely to continue through to the end of this week.
Residents in Wellington and Narromine are being warned that low-lying properties along the Macquarie River may continue to be impacted by floodwater.
In Dubbo, the Macquarie River is currently at 4.22 metres - below the minor flood level of 5.5 metres - and falling. At Wellington Bridge, the Macquarie river is expected to remain around 6.00 metres through to Thursday and in Narromine it will remain above the minor flood level through to Thursday also.
"Most of the flooding on the Macquarie at the moment is the result of water releases from Burrendong dam - they're doing a great job of managing the airspace in the dam from a safety perspective and to capture upstream water," said Mr Rankine.
"But what that's done is artificially elevated the river levels in the lower part of the Macquarie catchment through Narromine, Dubbo and Warren."
Warren remains the hardest hit town in the central west when it comes to flooding, with the river still over the major flood level at 9.4 metres.
"The poor old community at Warren have been experiencing that now for the best part of six to eight weeks - probably longer actually. That high water mark at the major flood level is something that will continue for at least another few weeks," said Mr Rankine.
