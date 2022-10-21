Daily Liberal
Our lost youth: New state suicide prevention plan praises use of Safe Havens

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 21 2022 - 5:00pm
NSW Mental Health commissioner Catherine Lourey said the mental health report prioritised the removal of barriers between services, organisations, and individuals.

A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by ACM, publisher of the Daily Liberal. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.

