"Too many potholes and too dangerous."
Roads that bike riders used to road race on not too long ago are no longer in use, as cyclists fear what could happen if they were to hit a dangerous patch of road.
Bike rider Mick Cooper said Dubbo Regional Council was "up against it" when it came to battling the potholes that litter the town's roads.
"Our gravel roads are fairing better than the sealed roads, because you only have to run a grater over the gravel roads and they are back to speck again but the sealed roads I can't see them ever being repaired," he said.
"We've got roads that you wouldn't even think about racing on now."
Mr Cooper said not a lot of road racing happens these days and the state of the roads was definitely one of the factors.
"There are always people running into potholes but it's even worse with the state of the roads," she said.
The deteriorating roads are "so bad" but that has also made more people aware, Mr Cooper said.
"People are probably a little bit more cautious, so it evens itself out a bit," he said.
The big problem comes when the bike riders hit something unexpected.
"If you're riding on a road that's a bit dodgy you can probably expect it to be a bit dodgy so you take more care," he said.
Mr Cooper who is part of Dubbo BUG (Bicycle User Group) that rides around Dubbo every Sunday, said the group picks a loop around town before finishing at a coffee shop.
"It hasn't really affected our rides, at the moment we just go where it's not flooded and the roads are suitable," he said.
Overall, Mr Cooper believed the roads were currently affecting motor vehicle users more than cyclists.
"As long as you aren't in a big group you can normally dodge the potholes and you aren't going that quickly so it's not as much of an issue," he said.
"It's probably not as dangerous for us."
Two tours along the Central West cycle trail have had to be cancelled this year because of weather and accessibility.
"We can't get across a lot of crossings and there are road closures everywhere," he said.
On 12 Mile Road, Mr Cooper said there was a gully about two metres deep that will take a while to repair.
"It's probably a lot easier to repair than the sealed roads because they are a quick fix, grab some gravel and grate it and it's ready to go for next time," he said.
The bike tours have finished for the year but there are plenty of cyclists who are still going out on trails.
"Hopefully when we start up again it won't be as bad because it's a really good economic boost to the little villages we go through," he said.
"A few tours have been cancelled but otherwise we haven't really been affected, it is what it is."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
