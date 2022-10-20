Macquarie Conservatorium's concert series continues this October with a performance by an international award-winning pianist, Alexander Gadjiev.
The winner of the 2021 Sydney International Piano Competition, Alexander Gadjiev grew up in a musical family and made his concert debut when he was nine years old.
Last year the 26-year-old stole the show during the annual competition, taking away half of all the prizes available.
"We're thrilled to partner with the Sydney International Piano Competition and bring this outstanding concert pianist to perform in Dubbo," Macquarie Conservatorium director, Vivienne Winther said.
"The Sydney has a longstanding commitment to bringing their prize-winning artists to regional audiences around Australia, and it's wonderful that music-lovers in Dubbo can see and hear a pianist of this calibre in concert."
Of Italian-Slovenian heritage, Gadjiev studied in Salzburg and Berlin and performs across Europe, in recital at festivals and as a concerto soloist with major orchestras. A BBC New Generation Artist from 2019 to 2021, his current engagements include a tour of Poland, a tour of Japan and his debut under the baton of Valerij Gergiev at the Marijnski Theatre in St Petersburg.
In 2021, Gadjiev won Second Prize and the Krystian Zimerman Prize for the best performance of a sonata at the 18th Chopin Competition Warsaw.
"In his Dubbo concert, Alexander Gadjiev performs romantic works by Chopin, including the virtuosic Sonata in B flat minor - not to be missed!" Ms Winther said.
Tickets are on sale now from www.123tix.com.au, which will be held at the Macquarie Conservatorium from 7.30pm on Friday, October 21.
