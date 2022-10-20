A cabaret setting. Tables of eight. An operating bar. Fishnets, sequins and bow-ties.
Welcome to Australia's globetrotting legends of cabaret, variety and burlesque, Finucane & Smith, who are bring their sell-out celebration Travelling Dance Hall to the Wellington Civic Theatre.
Known world over for their provocation and entertainment; a lush mix of riveting artists, artforms, cultures, influences and irresistible music, the show has garnered acclaim in 15 countries, winning numerous awards.
In Australia they've travelled from remote communities to regional towns to the Sydney Opera House, with a focus on community bounty, respect and celebration that has seen them embraced by farmers, remote elders, town matriarchs and LGBTQIA+.
The show will be packed with world famous songbirds and showgirls, disco divas and dancing stars, local legends, burlesque twirlers and go-go groovers. From glittering dance routines to eye popping burlesque and breathtaking opera, this Dance Hall has something for everyone, all draped in lush velvets.
"We've taken breathtaking variety, jaw dropping dance and irresistible cabaret all over the world. But one of the greatest loves for our company is swinging into a country town, meeting the amazing locals, and shining a light on local artistry of all kinds," International cabaret star and creator of Dance Hall Moira Finucane said.
At one point in the show the local talent will join the performers on stage to rapturous applause and community spirit.
It's an all-inclusive embracing kind of show.
"We have been excited to program shows at Wellington Civic Centre. We encourage everyone to support live entertainment in Wellington so that we can continue to offer interesting cabaret shows in the future," Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre manager Linda Christof said.
"There's a strong arts and social network in the Wellington region and this is an ideal opportunity to bring friends together to enjoy something different.
"With cabaret seating, patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic platter and the bar will operate during the show - it makes a conducive atmosphere to head into the festive season.
"We are seeking talented locals to be involved in one part of the show, so if there are any singers, dancers, musicians, circus performers - please contact us on info@drtcc.com.au for more dazzling details."
There is also a bus service travelling from Dubbo return on the night - Tickets for Travelling Dance Hall, bus and grazing boxes can be booked through the DRTCC box office by visiting the website drtcc.com.au, or Box Office in person or calling (02) 6801 4378.
